Ranking vampire media, from ‘Dracula’ to ‘Twilight’

By Kalena Reynolds | Opinion Editor

Over the course of monster media, vampires have been showcased in a variety of different ways, from metaphors about sexuality to high school love triangles. Regardless, the sun-adverse immortals consistently capture fans’ delight across cinema.

Whether you’re a die-hard “Team Edward” stan or are more partial to the cinematic maturities of Bram Stoker’s “Dracula,” you can’t deny that vampire media has remained a constant throughout both pop culture and film. Regardless of whether you’re looking for a Friday night fright or searching for a new movie, here’s a ranking of the most iconic vampire media.

“Dark Shadows” (2012)

Topping the rankings is one of the more intelligent vampire films. “Dark Shadows” surpasses the bar on both comedic timing and great acting. With a stacked cast consisting of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Michelle Pfeiffer and Chloë Grace Moretz, the film is unbeatable for its visuals and uniqueness.

“American Horror Story: Hotel”

OK, so we don’t really know if these are vampires. It’s never mentioned directly in the season, but Lady Gaga and Matt Bomer play an eccentric, blood-drinking, high-fashion power couple, and if that doesn’t scream vampire, then I don’t know what does.

Bringing the series to second place, “American Horror Story: Hotel” is leaps and bounds more unique than the majority of vampire media. While the word “vampire” is never mentioned in the film, the ambiguity crafts a lens of curiosity — bonus points for the soundtrack, which is unmatched.

“Twilight”

I don’t care what the critics say, “Twilight” was a crucial part of 21st-century youth culture. Between fluorescent lighting and “spider monkey” references, this movie has received its fair share of internet backlash. Regardless, I don’t care. The visual elements of the Pacific Northwest scenery increase the film’s je ne sais quoi. Sure, this series loses some street cred post-puberty, but no franchise has had me on the edge of my seat like this one. It’s so bad, it’s great.

“Twilight” lands in third place on the list, not due to any over-the-top acting performance or plot narrative but rather because of the impact on Gen Z culture.

“The Vampire Diaries”

Our favorite Abercrombie & Fitch-dressed blood suckers not only left a legendary mark on vampire media but also helped solidify vampire culture for the 2000s, bringing this series to fourth place. From Damon’s long series to never knowing if you were watching Elena or Elena’s evil twin, “The Vampire Diaries” was never short on a pretty face or mysterious new love interest.

Unfortunately, TVD falls into some routine vampire stereotypes, such as the centuries-old, hair gel-ridden vampire falling for the naive high school girl with a broken family. However, the show finds its redemption in its unforeseen plot twists and intelligent historical narratives.

“Interview With A Vampire”

Let’s be real, “Interview With A Vampire” walked so “Twilight” could run. It’s unfortunate, however, that we had to waste Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt’s vampiric debut on such a questionable storyline. While this is probably some of the best acting you’re going to see in relation to vampire films, this plot becomes harder to digest the further in you get. Ultimately, this ranks sixth, due to the questionable narrative.

“Dracula” (1992)

Guys, let’s be honest here. Someone let this poor guy out of the closet. Sixth place.

“The Vampire Academy”

This one falls to the bottom mainly because of the C-list acting chops, but the storyline is quirky and never fails for a cheesy Friday evening movie night with friends. This movie won’t be winning any Oscars anytime soon, but it offers a fresh take on the vampire storyline.