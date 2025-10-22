FIJI, Zeta raise funds for Camp Mystic at Fright Night

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Phi Gamma Delta’s FIJI Fright Night haunted house took place Wednesday through Friday on Fountain Mall. This year, FIJI paired with Zeta Tau Alpha and the Baylor Activities Council to bring the biggest scares to Baylor’s campus yet.

Hidden in the large white tents, members of the fraternity aimed to scare the attendees at different stages of the haunted house. They were dressed up in costumes, including clowns, prisoners and masked men with a common goal — giving the students of Baylor a truly frightening experience.

“That was actually really scary,” Lakewood, Wash., sophomore Yuri Underwood said. “My boyfriend’s a FIJI, so I knew how much work they had put into it this year, but I didn’t expect to be as scared as I was.”

Centennial, Colo., senior Piper Weygandt, FIJI’s sweetheart, echoed Underwood’s sentiment and saw the work that went into the event firsthand.

“My favorite thing about Fright Night is definitely the process of watching it all come together,” Weygandt said. “The guys put in so much work to make this possible, so I couldn’t wait to see it all pay off. I also love how this event brings the whole university together and is a source of excitement and community-bonding.”

The fraternity didn’t earn any money from the event, according to San Antonio senior Aiden Madden, FIJI’s co-head of Fright Night and head philanthropy chair. All of the proceeds go towards the event’s philanthropy.

“The American Red Cross is very important to our chapter because of all the good work they do,” Madden said. “The guys are able to get together and know that we’re working for something bigger than ourselves, and really just be able to help out people across the United States and around the world, right here in Waco.”

The preparation for the event started over six months ago, Madden said. While preparing to make it the biggest Fright Night yet was a daunting task, the help of Zeta and the Baylor Activities Council made it possible.

“The difference this year is we have a carnival outside with a dunk tank, Waco Axe Throwing and some carnival games,” Madden said. “That’s the biggest difference … so hopefully the event will pull in 2,000 people this year.”

This year, the event hoped to support a more local cause — Camp Mystic in Hunt, where a flash flood tragically took the lives of 27 campers and two counselors in July. Located only four hours from Baylor, the tragedy affected many students, and Fright Night brought the cause from the camp to campus.

Cypress senior Julia Sanchez was a counselor at the camp, and said the cause is very close to her heart and that she’s grateful FIJI directed the money towards it.

“It’s an amazing cause to raise funds for, but it’s also very sad that funds need to be raised in the first place,” Sanchez said.

Camp Mystic was a huge part of Sanchez’s life, and she said she wants people to know that it is a place of joy and love.

“That’s why girls continue to be counselors and campers year after year,” Sanchez said. “It’s a truly magical place where two weeks can feel like a month, and everyone feels like family. … I’m proud to know Mystic and to have worked there.”

She emphasized the impact that Mystic had on her childhood and said it changed her in the best way.

“I can truly see the impact of Mystic in my everyday life, even in the way that I met my best friend and little there,” Sanchez said. “God played such an important role in that and used Mystic for His greater good. Mystic is love, and friendship and girlhood all wrapped up in one big green bow.”