Baylor to be featured in faith-based higher education docuseries

By Abram Farrington | Staff Writer

This October, BYU TV is recording a docuseries to advocate for the Christian vision in higher education, featuring different universities around the country — including Baylor.

Since 2003, October has been designated Christian Higher Education Month, with universities around the country celebrating the importance of faith-based institutions. Baylor has been a collaborative partner with the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities to highlight the ways universities integrate faith and prepare their students for the world beyond the campus. The docuseries will feature Baylor President Linda Livingstone.

“The three-part series includes stories from students, faculty and staff with different faith traditions,” Livingstone said. “I was asked to speak not only about Baylor, but also about the critically important role of Christian research universities in higher education.”

Livingstone emphasized that the role of faith is a key ingredient to successful education at Baylor.

“With 20,000 undergraduate and graduate students and a top research designation, Baylor remains distinct among our faith-based academic peers,” Livingstone said. “To have a seat at this table was invaluable.”

Livingstone said she is honored to speak on behalf of Baylor and the Christian impact on education. Baylor is distinct for both its quality of graduate students and faith-based academics, she said.

Last summer, Livingstone spoke about the importance of faith in education at the Baptist World Alliance’s Baptist World Congress.

There, she highlighted the importance of faith as the foundation of Baylor, emphasizing growth as a core mission to flourish as a university. Livingstone said it is important for students to grow not only in academics, but also in their everyday lives.

Nashville, Tenn., sophomore Mac Vanzant said having a faith-based education is vital for his college experience.

“I know personally, I chose Baylor because of its unapologetic Christian foundation and its integration,” Vanzant said. “It is a campus that offers everything and welcomes ministries from all over.”

Vanzant values his faith and has enjoyed the college experience and diverse lifestyle Baylor has to offer.

Vanzant said that he thought it would be strict, but these past few years have shown him otherwise. Baylor’s feature in the docuseries is important for the mission and recognition of other Christian institutions around the country, he said.

President Livingstone also encouraged the student body not to lose sight of the bigger questions in higher education.

“I hope you will watch each episode and find joy in hearing how our mission to educate men and women for worldwide leadership and service by integrating academic excellence and Christian commitment within a caring community rings true,” Livingstone said.