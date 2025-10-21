Local celebrities dance to support Waco domestic violence survivors

By Maryn Small | Broadcast Reporter

The Family Abuse Center hosted Dancing with the Waco Stars last Thursday night. This is a yearly charity event that is used to help raise awareness and support people who are affected by domestic violence.

“I’m just so grateful that there’s organizations like this that can support women and that are undergoing in those types of situations. And I think those are the real heroes,” Baylor professor and dancing pro Leigh Greathouse said.

Beyond the dancing, the evening gave survivors a platform to share their stories as they were paired with Wacoans to perform. This event reminds the community of the importance of support and compassion for victims.

“People like me who might have, you know, an instance to be able to help someone … and have the resources for someone like that, is really such an amazing opportunity that I’m so grateful that I got to experience, so that I can give back,” Greathouse said.

The Family Abuse Center has been serving Central Texas for 40 years by providing shelter, counseling and legal advocacy to help victims escape their homes and build a better life.

“So there is help. We are here and we are wanting to meet people where they are and walk alongside of them in their journey, so that they can find that life free of violence,” Executive Director of the Family Abuse Center Whitney Thomas said.

By turning the spotlight on the dance floor, this night shines a light on hope, healing and the power of community coming together for change, one step at a time.