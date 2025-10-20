To be cringe is to be free

Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

When I was in middle school, I was a YouTube-watching, fanfic-writing, band tee-collecting, internet and pop culture-loving adolescent girl. I had side-swept bangs and an edgy style. I was awkward and commonly classified as emo. I was socially anxious and lived in a constant state of insecurity as most middle schoolers do; however, with my fierce dedication to my interests, I may have been cringe, but I was free.

It was not until I entered high school and became conventionally attractive that people started reacting more to my cringey tendencies. Suddenly, I was held to a standard of effortless swag and nonchalance, two things I never naturally had (and still don’t). Suddenly, the walls of social expectation were closing in on me, and I had no idea how to handle it.

Being rather neurodivergent and having a tolerance for embarrassment, I did not understand what was happening. I could logically reason that I was being made fun of for my interests, but it did not make sense. People called me pretty, so I obviously couldn’t obsess over Twenty One Pilots anymore. God forbid I bring up how much I enjoy “Five Nights at Freddy’s” lore or enjoy shopping at Hot Topic. It was time not just to look the part of a proper, naturally cool girl, but to act it out.

Of course the presence of social media heightened this newfound responsibility. I had to ensure my Instagram presence portrayed a clean, normal, neurotypical girl. Sure, I can experiment with fun styles and makeup, as long as I’m attractive and digestible.

I was so tired of pretending I was someone I wasn’t. I was cringe, I am cringe! And if we are honest with ourselves, we are all a bit cringe.

I had to break free from this constant pressure to act “correctly.” I limited my social media use and engaged with what made me happy. Now, I post about Twenty One Pilots and boast of the (soon to be) five concerts of theirs that I have been to. I have a “Five Nights at Freddy’s” sunshade on my car. I play the My Little Pony mobile app and collect stuffed animals. I reference Vines that were funny 10 years ago. I am cringe, but I am free.

I feel as though a majority of the TikTok algorithm has normalized staleness and fear of cringe. There’s a bland dress code that’s expected, and a conventionally attractive look to aspire to. Humor and interests are limited to bland viral videos and overhyped partying.

Authentic personality and individuality are dying because we are too scared of being cringe. Our most cringeworthy phases develop our sense of self. Growth requires error, rebellion and experimentation. We’re supposed to grow, but if we are too scared to engage with these requirements for fear of judgment, we’ll never do so.

As my frontal lobe has developed, I care significantly less about what people think of me and my interests. I know that I am a good person and nothing I am doing is harmful to myself or others. If anything, it has been quite healing to engage with styles or media that I once enjoyed, even if they were considered cringeworthy.

My first task for you is to embrace your cringe. If you like romantasy novels, then shout it from the rooftops. If you want to play Overwatch and listen to K-pop for hours at a time, invite a friend to join you.

We must break free of the bondage that social anxiety and fear of judgment have placed us in. Embarrassment is human and can feel embarrassing. But if we fostered an environment where we could encourage exploration of our “cringe” rather than tear it down, we would have a much kinder and empathetic society. Suddenly, embarrassment becomes much less intimidating and is void of shame.

My second task is for the haters, the people ridiculing the cringey interests. Ask yourself, “Am I actually having fun hurting people because I don’t enjoy their interests?” First, I guarantee ridicule is not making you feel any better about yourself. Second, I’m sure you have an interest or quirk that others might find cringeworthy.

Being cringe in a world choked by judgment is an act of bravery. Be brave. Embrace your inner child. Maybe you will discover a new interest, and being cringe is actually fun.