A&L Tunesday: Oct. 21

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

We’re keeping it emo for this week’s Tunesday, with new hits from 5 Seconds of Summer, King Princess and Tame Impala. If you haven’t listened yet, and even if you have, tune in to learn more about the lore behind these weekend bangers.

“Boyband” by 5 Seconds of Summer (Oct. 16)

Attitude is the name of the game in 5SOS’s new single, with a self-proclaimed title that says: “Yeah, we’re a boyband. So what?”

This track is just a taste of what’s to come in “EVERYONE’S A STAR!” which will release on Nov. 14. In the song, lead singer Luke Hemmings sings about how being in a boy band doesn’t always come with the most serious of connotations, hence the self-aware lyrics, “irritates the metalheads, it’s your favorite (boy band).” While it’s nothing of substance and much more of a “nah-nah-nuh-boo-boo!” to all the haters, it’s a jam nonetheless.

“Cherry” by King Princess (Oct. 17)

King Princess debuted this dramatic, melancholy tune under the heat of the five o’clock sun on Friday at ACL. The performance was chilling, with Straus sinking past the mic to the floor as she sang each chorus, referencing her fictional archnemesis, “Cherry.”

The song features a whining, retro-inspired guitar refrain paired with Straus’ scratchy, husky vocals that sound desperate, almost manic, screaming “Ch-ch-ch-ch Cherry!” in tortured bursts. Somehow, the sound leaves a sickeningly sweet aftertaste, paired with the lyrics, which sing of pining for someone straight-up toxic.

“My Old Ways” by Tame Impala (Oct. 17)

A rather dismal, repeating, syncopated piano riff accompanied by Parker’s voice, singing of a descent into past temptations, translates into a more beat-heavy, sythy tune that Tame Impala fans can resonate with. The ever-constant, but slight change in key throughout the song truly gives the sensation that the song is sucking the listener down a rabbit hole into madness.

This first track on Parker’s new album, “Deadbeat,” was a standout among singles like “Dracula” and “End of Summer.” If you’re looking to see Tame Impala live, the band will be performing at the Moody Center in Austin on Nov. 6.