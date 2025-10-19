No. 10 Baylor bounces back, blanks Utah 2–0 in home finale

By Marissa Essenburg | Sports Writer

After being knocked off balance in Fort Worth Thursday, No. 10 Baylor soccer didn’t stay down for long. The Bears bounced back in their final home game Sunday afternoon, taking down Utah 2-0 in a statement win that reignited their Big 12 title push and reminded everyone why they’ve been among the nation’s most consistent teams all season.

Coming into the match ranked No. 6 nationally in RPI, head coach Michelle Lenard’s squad looked sharp, connected and confident — turning a midseason setback into fuel for another defining performance at home, one they hope won’t be their last time on Betty Lou Mays Field this season.

The Bears (11-2-2, 6-2 Big 12) looked every bit like the nation’s No. 10 team, playing with purpose from the first whistle. Behind a composed back line and a rejuvenated attack, Baylor came out hungry and poised — like they never left.

“To come back here and make a statement, respond like we did, was huge,” graduate midfielder Kai Hayes said. “And to do it at home, in front of our families, really shows all the love that’s been poured into us and that we get to pour out when games and moments get hard.”

The first 25 minutes told a story of almosts as Baylor’s attack built pressure but lacked a final touch. Long balls slipped past Utah’s back line toward junior forward Lauren Omholt, yet the breakthrough never came — especially without the spark of junior midfielder Aryanna Jimison, sidelined in a boot.

The breakthrough finally came in the 33rd minute after an Utah foul awarded Baylor a free kick. Senior midfielder Tyler Isgrig ripped the ball into the box, and it never touched the grass — meeting the head of Kai Hayes, who slotted it into the right corner of the net to give the Bears a 1-0 lead over the Utes.

“We did all the things we needed to do to win today,” Lenard said.

Baylor entered the break with a 3–2 edge in shots and the lone shot on goal, carrying both the lead and the momentum into halftime.

Utah shifted into a 4-3-3 after halftime, pressing Baylor’s back line and testing senior goalkeeper Azul Alvarez. Both held firm, staying composed under the early second-half pressure.

It would be the 67th minute that halted play after a congested Utah cross in the box sent trainers to the field, leaving Alvarez down for several minutes. She was helped off the field and would not return to the match.

The Bears saw chances in the back half of the final 45 minutes, but it wasn’t until the 84th minute that Baylor sealed it. Freshman midfielder Olivia Hess found graduate defender Blythe Obar, who sent her first goal of the season over the Utah goalkeeper for a 2–0 lead.

“Today wasn’t the best for our attacking bunch, but our defenders came out and scored two goals,” Lenard said. “That’s just the way this team is — somebody shows up and does what needs to be done. The depth, the quality, the character of the individuals on this team is what allows us to do that.”

Looking ahead, Lenard said the focus now shifts to closing out the regular season strong and keeping pace in a crowded Big 12 table.

“Everything is on [the] line right now,” Lenard said. “In this league, the difference between the top five teams is close, so every point matters — but we can’t play three games at a time. We just need to focus on UCF right now.”

The Bears will hit the road for the final time this regular season, traveling to Orlando to take on UCF ( 9-2-3, 3-1-3 Big 12 ) in a pivotal late-season Big 12 clash. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the UCF Soccer and Track Complex.