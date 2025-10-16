What to Do in Waco: Oct. 17-23

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Whether you’ve already had your midterms and need to wind down, or need to work in a study break into a long week of studying, Waco has plenty to offer in terms of recreational activities. Support the Baylor Theatre by attending their production of “Little Women” or venture into downtown for Out on the Brazos or the farmers market Diwali Festival.

Little Women: The Broadway Musical | Oct. 17-23 | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Theatre | $10-$25 tickets | Allow yourself to be whisked away by the magic of Baylor Theatre’s musical production of “Little Women,” based on the beloved novel by Louisa May Alcott. The show will run through Oct. 26. Tickets are discounted to $10 for students attending to fulfill CAE credit. Purchase your tickets here.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Oct. 18 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Diwali Festival | Oct. 18 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | The second annual Waco Festival of Lights, hosted by Asian Leaders Network, will be happening in downtown Saturday! Come on down to get your fill of live performances, local vendors, arts and crafts and so much more. This event is free and open to the public.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Oct. 18 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Out on the Brazos | Oct. 18 | 12-5 p.m. | Indian Spring Park, 101 N University Parks Drive | Join in Waco’s annual community celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride and visibility, hosted by Waco Pride Network. Here, attendees will be able to browse food trucks, non-profits and artisan vendors. Both Heritage Square and the Convention Center lots will be open for free parking for attendees.

Waco Roller Derby Skate Fitness Class | Oct. 20 | 6-8 p.m. | Skate Country Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $10 fee | Immerse yourself in this beginner-friendly skating opportunity. With Skate Waco’s roller derby classes, you’ll be gliding around the rink in no time. No need to purchase your own skates, either! Skate Waco has equipment available for loan. Open to ages 14+.

Fiji Fright Night | Oct. 22-23 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Fountain Mall | The white tents set up on Fountain Mall might look unimpressive at first sight, but inside are horrors beyond your imagination! If you’re one who loves a good scare, be sure to take a walk — or run — through this haunted house put on by FIJI, ZTA and Baylor Activities Council. This experience is free and open to the public.