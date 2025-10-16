The importance of going on spiritual retreats

By Claire Marie Scott | LTVN Sports Director

With all the hustle and bustle of college life, it’s easy to fall out of regular spiritual practices. So when there are opportunities to go on spiritual retreats, take full advantage.

I had the chance to attend Bear Awakening, an annual retreat organized by students at St. Peter’s Catholic Student Center. The retreat helped those attending deepen their relationship with Christ through prayer, talks, discussions and opportunities to receive sacraments.

Prior to going on the retreat, I was nervous. As a junior, I was afraid I would be the only upperclassman on a retreat typically dominated by freshmen. But throughout the weekend, I encountered students of all classes. I was also unsure about what would happen on the retreat, but even in the short three days that I was there, I felt my faith deepen.

At Bear Awakening, I didn’t have access to any phones or watches. While this part of the retreat seemed like it might be difficult, I thoroughly enjoyed being unplugged. I felt like I was able to make more genuine connections and keep my eyes focused on what was important, deepening my relationship with Christ.

According to Psychology Today, 89% of adult cell phone owners used their phones during their most recent social interactions. This highlights the importance of setting aside specific time to be unplugged, especially during a spiritual retreat. I wouldn’t have absorbed half the information if I were constantly worried about what notifications I was getting.

Being without my phone also allowed me to sit in silence, which can be uncomfortable at first, but offered time to be with my thoughts and fully process emotions, rather than just masking feelings with time on the phone.

There’s also something so joyful about being in a positive, Christian environment, with people in similar age ranges. According to Scientific American, “more than 100 years’ worth of research shows that having a healthy social life is incredibly important to staying physically healthy. Overall, social support increases survival by some 50%.”

When one goes on a spiritual retreat, they get the opportunity to get plugged into Bible studies, other ministries and meet others pursuing similar goals. Bear Awakening did a great job of making the large Catholic community at Baylor feel more intimate. It reinforced the idea to retreaters that the growth of faith experienced on the retreat was just the beginning. Everyone on the retreat encouraged students to be plugged into St. Peter’s and grow even more in community with their fellow classmates.

By the end of Bear Awakening, I heard multiple student testimonies and stories about their faith journeys and how they planned to implement what they learned into their everyday lives. Going on this retreat gave me a new perspective and outlook on my faith. I would highly encourage anyone to take time to go on a retreat, regardless of your religious affiliation, and feel the incredible effects it has on your soul.