Student regent position opens for 2026-2027

By Abram Farrington | Staff Writer

The application for the two-year Baylor student government regent is now open for the upcoming school year. The student regent role is a volunteer position dedicated to serving the best interests of the student body. Qualified students must be consistently active in the student body.

“The applications are now open,” Pflugerville senior and Student Body President Landon Self said. “There will be information sessions on Oct. 24 and Nov. 18 that give information about the position and how to apply.”

With a year-long application process, Self said the position acts as the representative voice of the student body.

“The student regent is a fiduciary of the university; they act as a voice on what is in the best interest of Baylor,” Self said. “They serve on the Baylor Board of Regents, which is the official governing body of Baylor University.”

The student regent attends all meetings of the Board of Regents and advocates for the best interests of the student body. The student must also demonstrate a high level of knowledge about relevant issues and Baylor’s desire to fulfill the obligation.

Kingwood senior and Student Body Senator Bryce Burt said the student regent is an important campus position because it provides a student with a seat in key conversations about university decisions.

“The Board of Regents makes critical choices and decisions that affect students’ daily lives,” Burt said. “Having a student regent means that a real student perspective is helping inform those decisions. It ensures that students have a direct voice in the highest level of Baylor decision-making.”

Burt sees the student regent as a way for the student body to be heard in many different contexts.

According to the website, in order to be eligible, the regent must be a full-time undergraduate or graduate student with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 and a minimum GPA of 2.75 in the semester immediately before the application period.

Additionally, because the position aligns with Baylor’s faith-based mission, the student must also be a declared Christian.

The applications will be due Jan. 25, 2026, and the process will continue throughout the semester until a decision is made in the summer. There will be meetings and interviews along the way to help aid the process.

“It is a two-year commitment,” Self said. “In the first year, you are a non-voting member, and then in the second year, you will be a voting member.”

After the application, the Board of Regents will meet to appoint the student regent for the next year and hold a meeting in late June 2026, marking the first meeting of the 2026-27 academic school year.