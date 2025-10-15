Bonnie’s Greenhouse waters Waco’s growing community one plant at a time

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Just a short drive from campus down Orchard Lane lies a local greenhouse, named after the original owner, Bonnie Murphy.

According to the current owner of the greenhouse, Ashli Robken, Bonnie was a born-and-raised Wacoan and plant lover. Bonnie had originally started the greenhouse as a casual neighborhood shop, later growing her passion into a blooming business and local Waco staple.

44 years later, Bonnie’s legacy lives on through the dedicated team of five employees who water, grow and care for each plant individually — a true labor of love.

When Robken took over the greenhouse, she inherited more than a business; she inherited a piece of Waco’s history.

“I have so many customers whose grandparents brought them here when they were little kids,” Robken said. “Now they’re bringing their kids here just to walk around and enjoy it.”

That long-standing legacy has been built and maintained by Waco women since the greenhouse’s inception. With Robken in charge, Murphy’s vision for homegrown, high-quality goods lives on.

“Since we have such a small crew, we literally and individually take care of all of our plants,” she said. “We hand water our whole greenhouse. That’s very hard to do, but it makes our stuff exceptional.”

Dallas senior and frequent customer Garrett Woodbury said he is impressed with the selection of plants and the local charm Bonnie’s provides.

“They have a wide variety of plants, from tropical to desert to herbs and vegetables,” he said. “It was really impressive to see such a small local shop carry that selection of plants.”

Woodbury said he encourages young people to get more involved with gardening and building on the community roots Bonnie’s has laid for generations to come.

Each member of this small crew has been dedicated to the mission and community at Bonnie’s for many years, with previous owner Sandra Killough still on staff, helping to care for the plants in the greenhouse.

“All of our employees are people that have worked here for a long time,” she said. “It’s really like a close-knit family.”

Robken said she plans on expanding the greenhouse by adding younger faces to the staff, creating more community outreach opportunities with organizations like Keep Waco Beautiful and eventually turning Bonnie’s old house into a coffee shop and retail store. Robken also hopes to continue drawing young people and college students to the greenhouse, for them to use as both a casual hang-out spot and a learning space for new generations of plant lovers.

Bonnie’s Greenhouse is located at 5198 Orchard Lane. Store hours are 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday. Bonnie’s is closed on Sundays.



