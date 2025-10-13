Sports Take: Top 5 Baylor MBB players from the 2000s

Blake Vines | Reporter

The past 25 years of Baylor basketball have been some of the program’s best.

The Bears have begun playing preseason exhibition games, and with three weeks until the season’s opening tip, it’s worth taking a trip down memory lane. Baylor has had plenty of stars since the turn of the millennium, many of whom have been drafted to play in the NBA, but there are five who stand out from the pack.

5. Taurean Prince | 2012 – 2016 | Forward

Prince was a 6-foot-7 forward who weighed 220 pounds and was a force on offense, ranking 13th in career points scored at Baylor (1,321) and ninth in 3-point percentage (37.6%).

He became known for his versatility on offense, as he was explosive in the paint and worked to improve his shooting range as his time in college continued.

In Prince’s senior year, he led his team in points by almost 160, meaning if you subtracted all 53 3-pointers he made that season from his point total, he would still have led the team in points.

4. Quincy Acy | 2008 – 2012 | Forward

Acy was an explosive forward who used his size and toughness to thrive in the paint on both offense and defense. The 6-foot-7, 240-pound forward was known for his explosive dunks and aggressive blocking. That, mixed with his size, made him an unstoppable force nicknamed “Angry Acy” by fans.

Following Acy’s senior year, he was named to the Big 12 All-Defense Team after leading his team in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and blocks. Acy finished his Baylor career ranked second in school history in career blocked shots (177) and third in career shooting percentage (60.2%).

3. Keyonte George | 2022 – 2023 | Guard

George was a freshman who continuously showed off his ability to be a high-volume scorer with a deep range and a focus on catch-and-shoot opportunities. While he was very efficient from deeper ranges, he also showed off his versatility by finding ways to score at the rim and finishing many “and-one” opportunities.

During his lone season in Waco, George won Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors after using his pure athleticism and foul-drawing abilities to lead the Bears in scoring and free throws attempted and made.

2. Davion Mitchell | 2019 – 2021 | Guard

Mitchell transferred to Baylor in his sophomore year and immediately stood out for his ability to score from long range or through tough defenders, but mostly for his aggressive on-ball defense. Fans and media gave him the nickname “Off Night” because his defense was so efficient that many opponents would have difficult nights against him.

Baylor won the National Championship in 2021, with Mitchell winning Defensive Player of the Year and being a key offensive player. He led the team in 3-point percentage (44.7%) and assists per game (5.5), proving that while he was a defensive powerhouse, he was also a vital offensive asset.

1. VJ Edgecombe | 2024 – 2025 | Guard

Edgecombe played at Baylor for one year as a 19-year-old freshman and was immediately recognized for his sheer athletic ability and all-around talent. He was able to shoot tough shots from deep, explode through the lane, attack the rim, generate steals and fight for rebounds.

His athletic ability and instinct shone more on defense than anything else as he led the team in steals and set a Baylor freshman steal record with 68. Standing only 6-foot-5, he averaged 5.6 rebounds per game. His offensive game was just as strong, as he scored 15.0 points per game and shot 34.0% from beyond the arc.

Edgecombe’s athleticism and playmaking ability led to him winning the title of Big 12 Freshman of the Year and becoming the third overall pick in the NBA draft — the highest-drafted player in Baylor history.