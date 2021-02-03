Lariat Athlete Spotlight: Davion Mitchell

By Will Chamblee | Sports Writer

Junior guard Davion Mitchell is our Lariat Spotlight Athlete of the Week. Mitchell has been integral in leading Baylor men’s basketball to a 17-game winning streak, the second-longest in school history.

Mitchell is the reigning Big 12 men’s basketball Player of the Week, in part due to his 13-point and seven-assist performance on Saturday against his former team, Auburn. In a top 10 matchup against No. 6 Texas, Mitchell exploded for 27 points, the third 20-point game of his career.

“I think his confidence in his shot is just going through the roof,” junior guard Jared Butler said. “It’s hard to be a confident shooter. That just adds an element to his game that makes him tremendously hard to guard.”

This season, Mitchell has averaged career-highs in points and assists per game, averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 assists per game. He has shot 49% from three, one of the best percentages in the nation.

“Every time I watch him work out, he always makes a lot of shots,” senior guard MaCio Teague said. “He’s grown as a player in his mind. His mind is really strong, and he believes in himself.”

Mitchell and Baylor men’s basketball’s next matchup will be at 3 p.m. Saturday against TCU in Waco.