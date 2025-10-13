Leather, lace, labubus: What people wore to ACL

By Kalena Reynolds | Opinion Editor

This year, Austin City Limits was a sea of glitter, fishnets and cowboy boots. Between the multitude of sun-protecting head scarves and colorful hair accessories, the festival was filled with unique attire and expressive fashion choices.

Hozier and Luke Combs took the stage as headliners on day one as crowds filled the historic Zilker Metropolitan Park in Austin. Western garb was not lacking, and what most would think of as a hassle-worthy accessory transformed into the perfect festival wear for ACL attendees.

Continuing the trend of cowboy couture, ruffled bloomer shorts were in high demand, often paired with corsets and skin-tight blouses. The bloomer shorts were also frequently styled with chunky Western belts, sometimes featuring hints of turquoise and other times solid gold or silver, adding a funky feel to festival attire.

Bandanas were on the rise, as well as silver chunky jewelry. Hair braids and funky plant-like hair accessories were also quite popular.

Of course, there were also festival plastic beaded bracelets with an array of sayings and mementos spelled out on them. While some carried a few of these bracelets around their wrists, others had numerous tied to backpack straps and inside bags.

Chunky arm cuffs were another frequent choice. Worn on the upper part of the arm, most of the cuffs were gold and featured a swirl design, occasionally adorned with a gemstone.

Shifting to day two, matching sets were increasingly popular in all shapes and sizes, from plaid to leather and ruffled. Some sets were sheer and included beaded tops with matching skirts, while others were more traditional and timeless with plain halter tops and matching skirts.

As far as shoe wear goes, if we had a nickel for every time we saw biker boots at ACL, we could buy enough sunscreen to combat the ruthless Texas sun. While some boots featured silver embellishments, others were simpler with brown leather. Multiple people dressed up their boots with bandanas, scarves and bows.

Aside from boots, Onitsuka’s, ASICS and New Balances were popular choices of footwear at the festival. With silver and bright colors being the most popular, it was clear that statement shoes are mainstream.

For eyewear, sunglasses with thick black square frames were standard, as well as wiry ’90s black sunglasses. Sunglasses were certainly minimalistic, and rather than being a necessary part of the outfit, they were more intended for practical use.

Speaking of the less practical, we are sad to report that the trend of Labubus has not yet passed. From keychains and belt accessories to enormous blow-up versions on tall sticks, the mystical monster creatures were in no short supply. We even spotted Labubus covered in rhinestones. What this trend necessarily means, we have no clue. Regardless, to each their own.

As Sabrina Carpenter and The Strokes headlined day two, there was an influx of red-rhinestoned lip stickers placed on people’s backs and collar bones — an homage to Carpenter’s “Short n’ Sweet” album.

For menswear, loud prints and jerseys were in demand, with an array of ’80s avant-garde button-down shirts and University of Texas jerseys. Wide-leg baggy jeans were also the most likely choice of pants for boys, as well as baggy denim shorts.

As day three rang in, and the impending doom of the ACL finish line came close, cheetah and zebra print were necessary to keep spirits high. Lace and animal print were in no short supply at the festival, adding to the western theme that surrounded the crowds. We even spotted a few animal print shoes.

Camouflage was easy to spot — pun intended — and trucker hats became a familiar sight as the day three heat made its mark and sunburn started to set in.