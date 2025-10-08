‘The Lord of the Rings’ will give you hope

By Dylan Fink | Sports Writer

When I was five years old, my father sat me down and began to read me “The Fellowship of the Ring.” I didn’t realize it at the time, but my introduction to J.R.R. Tolkien’s world of Middle-earth would change my life for the better.

“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy embodies a rich tradition of humanity intertwined throughout its pages. Tucked away in a story that has wizards, hobbits and orcs is a lesson on what it means to be inherently human.

In today’s world of social media debates, seemingly endless national conflicts and government shutdowns, a look into Tolkien’s masterpiece can remind society that good does exist in the world.

When my dad first read “The Lord of the Rings” to me when I was young, I was given life lessons through those pages that have shaped who I am. When times seem bleak, a look back into Tolkien’s words reminds me of the hope I was taught.

I learned about the importance of friendship from four hobbits who each refused to leave their best friend’s side.

I learned about the courage of leadership from a ranger who was called to be king.

I learned about processing grief and loss as the great wizard Gandalf said to the four hobbits, “I will not tell you not to weep, for not all tears are bad.”

These are the lessons that the world today needs. Lessons that inspire hope and promote inherent goodness towards others, even in the darkest times.

The beauty of “The Lord of the Rings” for today’s world lies in Tolkien’s distaste for intentionally allegorical writing.

“I cordially dislike allegory in all its manifestations and always have done so since I grew old and wary enough to detect its presence,” Tolkien said. “I much prefer history — true or feigned — with its varied applicability to the thought and experience of readers. I think that many confuse applicability with allegory, but the one resides in the freedom of the reader, and the other in the purposeful domination of the author.”

Tolkien uses his work to provide the reader with an opportunity to take away what they most need from the story. His trilogy allows the audience to bring their troubles to the story and leave with an answer that inspires humanity.

This is what I gained from “The Lord of the Rings.” I was reminded of the importance of inherent human goodness, not because there was a painted picture for me to follow along, but because that was what I needed to take away from the fellowship’s journey to Mordor and back.

In a time where there is so much darkness and doubt in our society, I believe it is beneficial to dive into the world of Middle-earth and remember the heroics of Tolkien’s characters. The story of an all-encompassing evil that needs to be destroyed by the least-likely of persons is not too different from our world today.

Next time world news makes you feel hopeless, open a copy of “The Lord of the Rings.” Find inspiration in the stories of Frodo and Sam, Aragorn and Boromir and Legolas and Gimli. Perhaps you are the least likely person to have the heart to combat evil in our world today.