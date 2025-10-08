Close Menu
    Wednesday, October 8

    Student designer debuts Little Women-inspired eco-fashion collection in Paris

    O'Connor Daniel
    Caitlynn Reynolds wears a quilted jacket she made from a thrifted blanket, part of her commitment to sustainable fashion and honoring handmade materials. She often draws inspiration from vintage textiles and found fabrics with hidden histories. Photo courtesy of Caitlynn Reynolds

    O’Connor Daniel | Reporter

    A discarded quilt. A sewing machine from her mom. A lifelong dream of walking the streets of Paris.

    San Carlos, Calif., junior Caitlynn Reynolds watched “Little Women” on repeat while designing her final project in a Paris fashion studio. For her, the film’s nostalgia, softness and celebration of growing up without letting go of wonder captured exactly what she wanted her collection to feel like.

    “I want my collection to feel the way this movie makes me feel — because it’s so full of wonder and childhood whimsy,” Reynolds, an apparel merchandising major, said.

    This summer, Reynolds spent four weeks studying at the Paris College of Art, taking two intensive fashion courses. Her final project, a collection titled “Whimsy Kind of Woman,” reflected her personal journey of independence, creativity and sustainable design.

    Fashion illustrations from Reynolds’s “Whimsy Kind of Woman” collection are displayed alongside her mood board. The designs reflect a playful, nostalgic aesthetic influenced by thrifted materials, childhood memories and soft, feminine details. Photo courtesy of Caitlynn Reynolds
    Fashion illustrations from Reynolds’s “Whimsy Kind of Woman” collection are displayed alongside her mood board. The designs reflect a playful, nostalgic aesthetic influenced by thrifted materials, childhood memories and soft, feminine details. Photo courtesy of Caitlynn Reynolds

    She documented the experience on a separate Instagram account dedicated to her time abroad, filled with fashion sketches, fabric studies and photos of her everyday inspiration in the city.

    “Her passion for creativity really came through, not only in her posts, but also in her fashion sketches and apparel designs,” said Rochelle Brunson, an associate merchandising and design professor who taught Reynolds. “She loves to create, and that was evident throughout her time in Paris.”

    Brunson said Reynolds stood out from the start.

    “It was clear that she was focused, determined and had a strong sense of direction regarding her goals,” Brunson said.

    Caitlynn Reynolds’ handmade prom dress, sewn during high school, marked the beginning of her passion for design. The layered tulle and lace gown reflects the whimsical, romantic aesthetic that would later shape her fashion collection in Paris.
    Caitlynn Reynolds’s handmade prom dress, sewn during high school, marked the beginning of her passion for design. The layered tulle and lace gown reflects the whimsical, romantic aesthetic that would later shape her fashion collection in Paris. Photo courtesy of Caitlynn Reynolds

    Reynolds said she first learned to sew during the COVID-19 lockdown when she pulled out her mom’s machine and decided to make her own prom dress. That experience sparked an interest in fashion — and later, in repurposing old materials through thrifting and sustainable design.

    “It puts into perspective when you are able to see a full garment fully being made from zero to 10,” she said.

    In Paris, Reynolds took courses titled “Fashion Illustration Through the Eyes of Paris” and “Sustainable Couture Craftsmanship.” She said her favorite exhibits included a historical look at sportswear and a couture retrospective on Charles Frederick Worth, the founder of haute couture. His hand-sewn gowns were made for the wealthiest women of the 19th century, tailored through multiple fittings and constructed directly on the body with precise draping and intricate detailing.

    “These dresses would cost as much as castles,” Reynolds said.

    After seeing Worth’s sketches and designs, she began incorporating similar artistic elements into her final illustrations, but Reynolds’s work goes beyond aesthetics. Her personal research project, titled “Every Stitch Tells a Story,” explores her passion for sustainability and her belief that fabric carries memory.

    “There’s a story behind every stitch that has made this piece of textile or garment,” she said.

    Standing in front of her quilted tapestry, Caitlynn Reynolds displays her final sustainable textile project. The phrase “Created to Create” highlights her belief in honoring handmade craft and storytelling through fabric.
    Standing in front of her quilted tapestry, Caitlynn Reynolds displays her final sustainable textile project. The phrase “Created to Create” highlights her belief in honoring handmade craft and storytelling through fabric. Photo courtesy of Caitlynn Reynolds

    One of her most meaningful projects was a quilted jacket made from a thrifted quilt with a tag that read “Quilted by Aunt Hope.” Reynolds kept the tag and stitched it into her new design.

    “A part of Aunt Hope’s story lives on with me,” she said.

    Though she traveled to Paris alone, Reynolds said the collection was also inspired by joyful, simple moments with friends back at Baylor — baking cakes, running through fields and dressing up for no reason.

    “Not everything has to be so serious,” she said. “There’s so much whimsy and magic behind exploring something unfamiliar.”

    Even as she looks to the future, she said her purpose remains clear: to create things of beauty and steward the gifts God has given her.

    “I’m one person out of eight billion on this planet, but I think change can be made, and it starts with one person,” Reynolds said.

    Reynolds works on fabric manipulation techniques as part of her couture craftsmanship course. The hands-on process emphasized slowing down and honoring the tactile nature of garment creation.
    Reynolds works on fabric manipulation techniques as part of her couture craftsmanship course. The hands-on process emphasized slowing down and honoring the tactile nature of garment creation. Photo courtesy of Caitlynn Reynolds

