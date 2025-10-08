Domestic Violence Awareness Month brings cohort of events to campus

By Rhea Choudhary | Staff Writer

Baylor launched its annual Domestic Violence Awareness Month events at the beginning of October. Valerie Willis, assistant vice president for Equity, Civil Rights and Title IX, shared how the month’s events aim to foster education, awareness and action.

The first of which was the Title IX Block Party hosted by Alpha Chi Omega Thursday evening on Fountain Mall. Willis said the event kicked off a month-long list of similar events. Tuesday night, Rosenbalm Fountain glowed purple in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

“The Title IX Block Party … stands as a testament to Baylor’s student-led leadership in advancing awareness, prevention and advocacy,” Willis told The Lariat over email. “Together, this collaboration reflects Baylor’s shared commitment: to create a campus culture that rejects violence, supports survivors and empowers every Bear to take part in prevention.”

Willis said the office’s October events follow five weekly themes of Awareness, Healing, Action, Empowerment and Building Community, each representing a step in a comprehensive prevention model. Programs include self-defense workshops, reflection sessions and the Day of Remembrance held in partnership with the Waco Family Abuse Center.

The university’s Title IX office also plays a critical role in supporting students year-round. Dr. Laura Johnson, associate vice president for Equity and Title IX coordinator, shared how her team maintains a proactive response to reports of interpersonal misconduct.

“We’ll meet with them, offer whatever support and resources are available, including resolution options if they want that,” Johnson said. “And then we’ll try to … carry forward, allowing them autonomy to keep the reins in terms of what happens next.”

DVAM has been annually recognized at Baylor for years now. While DVAM events and reports of domestic violence and dating violence are not cause and effect, students should understand dating violence when they see it and take opportunities to learn about the issue.

According to Baylor’s recently released 2025 Annual Fire Safety and Security Report, the number of reported dating violence incidents on Baylor’s campus nearly tripled from 2023 to 2024.

The report shows 26 reports of dating violence on campus in 2024, up from nine in 2023 and 13 in 2022. All 26 were reported on Baylor’s Waco campus, with 20 taking place in on-campus residential buildings. Domestic violence reports remained at zero in 2024, while stalking reports rose to 67 from 42 the year prior.

The annual report, published each October in compliance with the federal Clery Act, is an act requiring all federally funded universities to disclose incidents of crime occurring on or near campus, including offenses under the Violence Against Women Act, such as dating violence, domestic violence and stalking.

Nationally, dating violence among college students remains a significant issue. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, one in five college women and one in 16 college men experience dating violence. Experts attribute rising reports to both increased awareness and improved reporting systems on campuses across the country.