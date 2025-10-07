Defense provides key stop in Baylor’s win against Kansas State

By Braden Murray | LTVN Executive Producer

Late in the fourth quarter of Baylor’s 35-34 win over Kansas State, the Bears led 32-31. The defense had a goal-line-stand to force a Wildcat field goal.

“I mean, we knew we had to bow up, one of our defensive sayings, ‘Just don’t let them in,’” redshirt sophomore safety Jacob Redding said. “That’s our end zone and we weren’t at the point yet where it’s ‘let them score,’ like afford to let them into the end zone … But it was like, this is our last chance.”

This was Baylor’s third one-possession game this season so far, winning two. This was also the second time Baylor has come back from being down 14 in the fourth quarter.

“I know one thing for sure, we’re going to fight until the very end, and because of that, we put ourselves in a position to win,” redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson said. “And that’s what happens with people and teams that fight. And so that’s what happened. It may not look pretty. We got a lot of stuff to clean up.”

Through six games, the Bears have lost six fumbles. Which is more than they lost all of last season.

Yeah, I think offensively we’ve got to be able to secure the ball, defensively we’ve got to get the ball out more,” head coach Dave Aranda said. “And then I think, you know, on both the offense and the defensive side, we’re seeing a bunch of stuff … that we’re preparing for, but there’s stuff, a lot of stuff is being cooked up just for us.”

Baylor has a bye this week, before heading on the road to play TCU. The Bears have only won twice in Fort Worth over the last 15 years.