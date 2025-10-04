Close Menu
    Saturday, October 4

    Baylor’s timely takeaway snaps home woes, changes narrative

    Redshirt sophomore safety Jacob Redding takes an interception back to the endzone for a pick six in the Bears' 35-34 win against Kansas State Saturday at McLane Stadium. Brady Harris | Photographer

    By Foster Nicholas | Editor-in-Chief

    Redshirt sophomore safety Jacob Redding jumped a pass and hustled 66 yards to the end zone for a pick-six, giving Baylor a 32-31 lead with 4:28 left in the game.

    It was the first turnover the Bears’ defense picked up against a Power Four opponent at home since Nov. 30, 2024, and it wiped away a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit.

    Two scores later, with five seconds on the clock, the Bears (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) blocked a potential game-winning field goal to knock off Kansas State 35-34 Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.

    “That’s the perseverance aspect about us,” redshirt junior linebacker Keaton Thomas said. “When our backs are against the wall, I feel like that’s when we’re at our best.”

    Baylor fans were praying for a victory against Kansas State, and their prayers were answered when Baylor blocked Kansas State's final kick. Sam Gassaway | Photographer
    Excluding Baylor’s 2021 Big 12 Championship run, when the team went 6-0 at home against Big 12 teams, the Bears are 7-14 against Power Four schools at McLane Stadium under head coach Dave Aranda. With Saturday’s win over the Wildcats (2-4, 1-2 Big 12), the Bears are now 2-6 at home in games decided by one score since 2022.

    In contrast, Baylor is 5-3 in one-score games on the road since 2022 and has a net neutral turnover differential.

    “We’re really trying to win,” Aranda said. “We’ve been in some games like this already; they’re just not pretty games. I wish they looked better, but to have as many guys as we got that love football and love Baylor and want to win and will sacrifice so much to win … is what this team is about.”

    Baylor trailed by fourteen points at the end of the third quarter before coming back to win. Brady Harris | Photographer
    Saturday’s win, similar to a four-turnover loss to Arizona State earlier in the season, was nearly defined by missed opportunities. Two first-half punts set up the Bears with prime field position; one resulted in an interception in the end , and the other a fumble yards from the red zone.

    “We definitely need to execute better earlier in the game. That’s something that we need to work on,” Thomas said. “Nobody wants to be in those positions, but it’s good to know that when we get in those positions, we can execute and ball.”

    It took 175 1/2 minutes for Baylor to ultimately record its first takeaway against a Power Conference team at home. And it proved to be enough to walk out of McLane with a win.

    Baylor has a turnover differential of -4 in home games against Power Four teams. In each of the past two seasons, despite up-and-down play, Baylor held a positive turnover differential in such games. But with a 4-2 record at the bye, the Bears have found a way to claw out to their best start since 2021.

    Junior safety DJ Coleman contributed with three solo tackles and one assist in the Bears' win on Saturday. Brady Harris | Photographer
    “One of our defensive things is to attack balls in the air,” Redding said. “That’s something that we’ve been keying on these last few weeks because we haven’t been getting them. Teams win games when they have more possessions, so you got to get the ball back on defense. I think the more we do that, the more games we’ll win.”

    Now hitting the halfway point, the Bears will take a week off with a bye before hitting the road to face TCU (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) on Oct. 18 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth.

    Foster Nicholas is a Master of Business Analytics candidate from Parker, Colo. He graduated with his BA in Journalism in May 2025 and returned to the Lariat for his eighth semester. After graduating, he aims to work as a data journalist and sports analyst.

