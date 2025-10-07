Auburn moves 2026 matchup against Baylor to Atlanta, cites NIL opportunities

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

Auburn announced Monday that its matchup against Baylor in Week 1 of the 2026 season will be moved to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for increased player NIL opportunities.

The game between Baylor (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) and Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) was initially scheduled to be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. Now, the game — newly dubbed the “Aflac Kickoff Game” — will provide increased revenue generation opportunities through promotions for ticket sales and events surrounding the game.

The move is a first for college football in a neutral-site game. The landmark change in name, image and likeness (NIL) payment regulations in 2021 fundamentally changed how high-level collegiate programs operate. Since then, many schools have embraced their athletes’ personal brands and sought financial opportunities at home.

Next season’s matchup will mark the first time a game has moved locations explicitly because of NIL money.

A press release from Auburn Athletics stated that Peach Bowl, Inc., will work with third parties through a “multi-million-dollar partnership” to help provide players with “meaningful visibility and new avenues to benefit from their NIL.”

“Any time we have the ability to advance Auburn student-athletes’ ability to earn third-party NIL compensation, we will take that opportunity,” Auburn athletics director John Cohen said. “The exposure of playing on a national stage against a Power Four opponent in one of the premier neutral-site games in the country will not only benefit our student-athletes financially, but it will also enhance their brands. This is not only a win for Auburn student-athletes but for Auburn Athletics.”

According to Brett McMurphy of On3, the move to Atlanta is expected to generate $5 million for Auburn players. Auburn’s current NIL model and corporate sponsorships were expected to exceed $23 million before the recent announcement.

Auburn will receive 20,645 tickets for the game, while Baylor will have 3,000 — the SEC standard for visiting teams. The Aflac Kickoff Game will sell the rest of the tickets for the 71,000-seat stadium.

The home-and-home series was announced back in 2018, with the Bears hosting the Tigers in Waco before traveling to Auburn, Al. The Tigers opened the series with a 38-24 victory in Waco on Aug. 28, the programs’ first meeting since 1976. The all-time series is tied at 2-2-1.

The Bears will travel to Fort Worth after their bye week to face off against rival TCU (4-1, 1-1) on Oct. 18n at 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.