Hating Taylor Swift is not a personality trait — neither is loving her

By Hannah Webb | Focus Editor & Copy Editor

If I hear one more person groan when the words “Taylor Swift” are uttered, as if her existence is an assault on their eardrums, I might just lose it. But here’s the thing: the people who canonize her as if she’s the sole beacon of light guiding humanity? Also crazy. Neither blind devotion nor knee-jerk disdain is interesting. Both flatten a complicated person into a cardboard cutout you parade around to signal who you are.

Newsflash: it’s not a personality trait to hate Taylor Swift. But it’s not a personality trait to love her either.

Taylor Swift is, at the simplest level, a musician. A wildly successful one, yes, and a sharp businesswoman. She’s a songwriter with a knack for weaving heartbreak into poetry, a performer who can command stadiums and, whether you like it or not, a cultural force. But she is not — let me repeat — not your personality.

Somewhere between 1989 vinyls and TikTok friendship bracelets, Swift went from pop star to societal divider. People announce, “Oh, I can’t stand her,” like it’s their quirky fun fact. Others tattoo “Swiftie” across their foreheads and expect it to count as depth. Neither camp is as interesting as it thinks.

I’ll admit my bias: I’m a Swiftie. I can quote every song and I’ve stayed up way too late on album release nights. But even I know liking Taylor Swift is not a substitute for having a personality. And hating her? That’s not rebellion — that’s lazy branding.

Her fans treat her like she’s family, like an older sister who survived a breakup and wrote a triple-platinum album about it. Nothing wrong with that — fandom can be empowering. But when every conversation revolves around her latest outfit or lyric, it stops being culture and starts being consumption. It’s capitalism wrapped in sequins. With her new album, the cycle will repeat: frenzy, dissection, over-analysis.

Meanwhile, “Taylor-haters” cling to contempt as proof of taste. They sneer that she’s overrated or fake. They beam with pride when they say, “I just can’t stand her.” But disliking a woman who writes breakup songs isn’t the flex they think it is. Male artists recycle themes for decades without criticism. No one tells Drake to stop rapping about trust issues or Springsteen to stop singing about Jersey. Yet Swift writes a breakup song and she’s ruining civilization. She writes a love song and she’s manipulative.

Ask yourself who benefits when hating women becomes a personality trait.

Beyond the noise, Swift has an undeniable impact. When her Eras Tour comes to town, economies rejoice. Hotels fill, restaurants overflow, small businesses sell out of glitter and boots. Economists even refer to it as “Swiftonomics.” Add in her quieter influence — food bank donations, hospital visits, spotlighting younger artists — and it’s hard to ignore her reach, even if you dislike her music.

The truth is, Swift isn’t just a pop star; she’s a cultural litmus test. People project onto her what they want to see: an empowerment icon, a corporate mastermind, a heartbroken complainer or the soundtrack to their villain story. That visibility creates a double-edged sword: worship on one side, obsessional hate on the other.

Why? It just might be that she’s a wildly successful woman. And when women are too visible, the world gets itchy. Their art becomes arrogance, their confidence manipulation, their success “manufactured.” This isn’t just about Taylor — it’s about how culture still resists female ambition. We expect women to be talented but not towering, emotional but not too emotional. Swift dares to be all of it — and to profit from it. That makes people deeply uncomfortable.

But Swifties, let’s be honest with ourselves, too. Hating her isn’t a personality, but neither is worshipping her like a deity with a glitter guitar. You don’t get extra credit for aligning your identity with hers. She’s not a moral compass. She makes mistakes, she calculates her image, she benefits from an industry that sidelines others. To idolize her without critique is as shallow as dismissing her outright.

Taylor Swift doesn’t need us to define her — she has her billions, her Grammys, her stadiums. What we need is to ask why she’s become a convenient mirror for our insecurities and aspirations. Why do we latch onto her, whether to worship or vilify, as shorthand for who we are?

Here’s the radical middle ground: You’re allowed to love Taylor Swift. You’re allowed to hate Taylor Swift. You can even feel indifferent. But whatever you feel, it’s not a personality. It’s an opinion. And mistaking opinions for identity is how we end up in this exhausting loop where half the internet calls her every move iconic and the other half calls it calculated.

Maybe reality means stepping outside the loop. Enjoy her music if you enjoy it. Critique it if you want. But don’t mistake your stance on Taylor Swift for a revelation about who you are.

Because at the end of the day, she’s not your scapegoat and she’s not your savior. She’s an artist. A brilliant one, yes, but still a human who writes songs, tells stories and sometimes makes choices you won’t like. Hating her won’t make you edgy. Loving her won’t make you special.

So, yes, I’ll scream the bridge of “Cruel Summer” like it’s gospel. I’ll keep spending too much on merch. But when it comes to who I am? That’s not Taylor’s job to define. That’s mine.

Because personality isn’t found in the chorus of a pop song. It’s found in the choices you make when the music stops.