Cooking is more than a chore

Last semester, my colleague and LTVN reporter, Marissa Muniz, wrote an opinion article about missing her meal plan. The article was pieced together excellently, as Marissa allowed us — Baylor students without meal plans — to relate to the struggle of curating meals when time and budget seem to be working against you.

Although meal plans are helpful, some people who use meal plans undervalue the importance of cooking, perceiving it as merely a time constraint.

Cooking is much more than a chore that you have to do every other day or on a bi-weekly basis if you meal prep. Cooking is an opportunity to develop a life skill, as well as a chance to step away from the busyness of life for a moment.

Before I delve into my reasoning, I want to acknowledge that, yes, I have always loved cooking, as it was a significant part of my upbringing. And, yes, I am also skilled in it. Yet, I understand that this is not the reality for everyone, as the style of upbringing, parental income and skills alter this for each individual. However, Baylor meal plans won’t last forever, and it is beneficial to learn how to manage the cooking process now in college.

Understanding that I am responsible for my meals throughout the week has been key to my post-graduation preparation. Cooking allows me to be attentive to grocery store prices and find times in the week to go grocery shopping. Additionally, this constant consideration of my budget helps me be mindful of when I can afford to eat out.

Nicole Farmer and Elizabeth W. Cotter partnered in an academic article to explain the practical psychological benefits of cooking, stating “skills involved in cooking are representative of life skills” and are fundamental to reaching psychosocial competence.

Additionally, Farmer and Cotter explain that “one’s perception of cooking is important to identify and could impact their association between cooking and well-being.” This is where understanding the practical benefits of cooking changes your perception of the task.

But for me, beyond developing any sort of competence, I understand that cooking is a way to step away from a schedule filled with academics, work and extracurricular commitments. Unlike having a meal plan and stuffing a to-go box on the way to another class or event, cooking forces me to take a much-needed break. Though this break is filled with actively doing something, I am doing something I love.

So, yes, I truly do love cooking and honestly prefer it to having a meal plan. I also urge whoever reads this to consider cooking more. I understand that not everyone feels as confident in their ability to curate. So all I have to say to you is to give cooking another chance — it may surprise you what you can create.