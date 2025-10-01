Bear 32 ‘Chunk’ overcomes broken jaw to win Fat Bear Week

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

After a week of voting and deliberation, Katmai National Park and Reserve announced the Fat Bear Week winner yesterday. Bear 32, a brown bear also known as “Chunk,” was crowned the fattest of them all, weighing in at over 1200 pounds.

Katmai National Park and Preserve hosts Fat Bear Week to showcase the impressive feeding efforts of 12 brown bears. The tradition started in 2014 and quickly gained international acclaim over the past years, with 2024’s Fat Bear Week racking in over 1.4 million voters from 160 different countries. With all eyes on them, these bears have spent nearly three months fighting in a battle of size, survival of the fattest.

Belton senior Savannah Fish says the week helps remind her of the beauty of God’s creation, and how academics, while important, are not everything.

“It reminds me that there are greater rhythms to life than an academic schedule,” she said. “And, it helps me appreciate the beautiful world around me that God created.”

According to Explore.com, Brooks River in Katmai is home to these fat bears. While their roundness projects a wholesome and decadent aesthetic, this pound packing is far from overindulgent. These bears rely on fat storage to survive the harsh Alaskan winter months. With a bountiful supply of fresh salmon from the Brooks River, these bears pack on hundreds of pounds, with the largest recorded bears weighing in at over 1400 pounds, the rough equivalent of twice the combined weight of Indy and Belle, Baylor’s own bear mascots residing in the Bill and Eva Williams Bear Habitat.

Regardless, when asked how our Baylor bears stack up against their fat and furry cousins, Mansfield senior Annabeth DeMarque thinks our bears should win top prize.

“I think our bears would rank No. 1,” she said.

A live stream camera near the river let voters follow and track the salmon munching movements of their favorite bears, while educating the public on conservation efforts and the importance of feasting times for bears. According to Explore.com, “Fat bears are successful bears.”

The March Madness-style single elimination tournament highlights the struggles these bears go through to maintain a healthy life for themselves, and for their offspring, marking each bear’s individual struggles within the park.

A broken jaw from earlier in the year threatened Chunk’s survival, but he inevitably made a comeback with his winning title. For voters, his resiliency was the most impressive feature of his success. According to Explore.com, bear activity monitors noted a freshly broken jaw in June 2025.

“Chunk used his determination and adaptability to persevere through injury. He will need that ability indefinitely.” Explore.com says. “His broken jaw is a permanent disability that will never return to normal. Resilience in the wake of pain and conflict is written on Chunk’s face.”

Frisco senior Kayla Schlotman also noted the impressive nature of Chunk’s win and the inspiration his legacy has and will leave.

“It’s shocking that the winner had to overcome a pretty huge setback,” she said. “I feel like he had the biggest obstacle, but he still won. That is really inspiring, I think, to us all.”