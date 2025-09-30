South Waco’s new community mural honors Hispanic heritage

By Savannah Ford | LTVN Reporter

Vibrant artwork brought Baylor students and South Waco residents together this past weekend at the South Waco Community Center, where a new mural was unveiled in celebration of Hispanic culture and community pride.

The mural, called La Dignidad and meaning “The Dignity,” was painted by local artist Jesús Rivera and took more than 1,000 hours to complete. The piece stretches across three large panels and features over 30 Hispanic leaders who have influenced Texas through arts, activism and community service.

“Murals like this are really important because they pull together different parts of identity, different parts of history to help to create one cohesive narrative,” Dr. Meredith Munson, Baylor art history professor, said.

For Rivera, the project was more than an artistic challenge, it was a gift to the community.

“All these people have been fighting for Waco and our communities,” Rivera said. “It’s amazing all the work they did for us … this is your mural.”

The mural also pays tribute to the late Gilbert Sanchez, a longtime South Waco boxing coach who devoted his life to mentoring youth and keeping kids off the streets.

“He left an amazing legacy here in Waco and touched a lot of lives,” Sanchez’s daughter, Cynthia Howard, said. “His mission was to keep kids off the streets and his passion was youth and boxing. I think it’s amazing that the city is recognizing all of these people who made an impact on the South Waco community, but also Waco as a whole.”

For many in attendance, La Dignidad stood as both a celebration of Hispanic heritage and a reminder of the stories and legacies that continue to shape Waco today.