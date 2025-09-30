7 spooktacular Halloween costumes for duos

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

‘Tis the season — spooky season.

Now that it’s October, time’s a-wasting. If you haven’t committed to a costume yet and are working as a duo this time around, allow me to assist. I’ve got low-maintenance options for couples, best friends and siblings galore. All it takes is a trip to your local Spirit Halloween — or thrift shop if you’re feeling creative! Here are some iconic pop culture duos to replicate this Halloween season.

Tiffany and Chucky

The yearly renditions of this 1998 cult classic duo never get old.

This costume is perfect if you’re a counterpart of an indie-goth duo — one’s bound to have the stripey shirt and overalls, and the other the leather jacket and white “wedding” dress. All you need now is the frizzy red wig and fake scars. Maybe leave the serrated voodoo knife at home, though.

Wednesday and Pugsley

Morticia and Gomez are obviously the historically iconic Addams Family two, but with the sibling successors now taking the spotlight thanks to Netflix’s hit series, this is the pair to portray. It’s not hard to look the part — just dress all in black (with white stripes for Pugsley) and never, ever smile for the camera.

Jonathan and Mavis

I’m convinced this “Hotel Transylvania” couple has one of the best meet-cute animated love stories of our childhood, so no wonder this two-part costume is resurfacing in 2025. If you and your significant other have ever been referred to as the “mom and dad of the friend group,” you might consider banding together to bring the accusations to life.

While best suited for golden retriever ginger guys and edgy goth girls, it’s not hard to get the point across with this costume. Just make sure Mavis has her black bodycon dress, red-and-black striped knee socks and Converse, and Jonathan his yellow-and-green oversized jersey and cargo shorts.

Elphaba and Glinda

The possibilities are unlimited with this dichotomous combo. Go all out by getting fully-fledged costumes or simply follow the general pink-and-green theme — people will get the idea. Best friends? Wicked. Roommates? You’re gonna be popular at those Halloween parties. Soulmates? In the words of The Good Witch of the North, I’m obsessulated! Brownie points if you sing the soundtrack during Halloween karaoke!

Harley Quinn and Joker

With plenty of versions of this forbidden couple to cosplay, feel free to put your own twists and tweaks on it. If you don’t have a full-body harlequin costume from the cartoons, you might want to opt for the 2016 Suicide Squad take on the dual look. Just get the essentials: the white-and-red baseball-style tee, fishnet tights, red and blue clip-ins and some temporary tattoos. Joker, you might need some green hairspray.

Your main objective? Make sure you have face paint that won’t leave you clown-faced the next day, too.

Daphne and Velma

What’s Halloween without Daphne and Velma? This is a bestie costume that is hard to do wrong. With the thick black glasses, orange sweater, tennis skirt and drawn-on freckles, Velma is easily recognizable, and elements of Daphne’s lilac outfit can be found in many a second-hand store. Just don’t forget the green scarf that ties it all together!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Calling all blondies with football fanatic boyfriends!

With the Swelce engagement announcement in August, I could easily see this duo proving to be the most commonly spotted couple’s costume on All Hallows’ Eve. The best part? It probably won’t be all that difficult to pull together.

To my Taylors, find a red lip, a bang and pair with a cute outfit, and you’re good to go. For the Travis impersonators, you’ll probably need to be a Chiefs fan to begin with, considering the jersey is the pivotal piece of the male half of the costume. But then again, those aren’t hard to come by considering the Chiefs craze these days, so borrow from a friend if required.