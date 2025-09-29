A&L Tunesday: Sept. 30

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Several pop icons such as Doja Cat, Cardi B and Zara Larsson had big releases this weekend, and I’m here to discuss some of the hits off these new releases — plus a release from an up-and-coming indie rock group. Tune in to get some fresh new bangers to add to your playlist.

“Cobra” by Geese (Sept. 26)

If you haven’t heard of “Geese” yet, allow me to introduce you to possibly your new favorite indie group. This post-punk indie band, which was started in 2016, consists of four upper-middle-class New Yorkers who almost split up after high school, but did what most young bands are too scared to do: stick together. Now, the already rising indie rock group gained even more media traction this weekend for their viral free show held in Brooklyn on Saturday, which drew a crowd of hundreds of young fans, hungry for the band’s raw, experimental jams.

“Cobra,” from their Friday album “Getting Killed,” sounds like something inspired by The Strokes, or possibly even The Rolling Stones. The sunny, ’60s-style audio elements, textured by maracas and whining keys, are contrasted sharply with lead singer and songwriter Cameron Winter’s rounded, low vocals — creating a classic rock kind of sound that stays in good taste for years to come.

“Crush” by Zara Larsson (Sept. 26)



Zara Larsson’s fifth track on her new dance-pop release, “Midnight Sun,” is serving up some of those early 2010s electronica vibes the modern music scene has been lacking, and personally, I’ve been craving. That opening line, “Talking to you / Gives me butterflies” takes me back to those middle school days of hearing songs like “Symphony” and “Lush Life” on the car radio — so nostalgic and in the best kind of way!

Considering the success of her single, “Midnight Sun,” and the colorful, summery branding for the entire album, I could see this pop icon stepping into the main spotlight with this album. If you need an upbeat addition to your playlist featuring Larsson’s lovely siren-esque vocals, “Crush” is the one for you.

“Gorgeous” by Doja Cat (Sept. 26)



Of all the songs on Doja Cat’s sugary sweet Friday drop, “Vie,” one track has me in a chokehold — “Gorgeous.” While “Jealous Type” is undoubtedly the album’s hit, I was drawn to this retro-inspired pop tune for its melodic chorus. But the auditory aspect was only the beginning of my obsession with “Gorgeous.”

The aesthetic and artistic choices for the song’s music video make it a retro visual masterpiece with a modern twist. The curly, frizzy wigs and tan mottled backdrop in the music video pay homage to the iconic beauty ads of the ‘80s, featuring recognizable runway faces like Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai and Alex Consani. Paired with the song’s sparkly audio effects and Doja’s alluring vocals, the visual-auditory combination is a blissful serotonin boost. If watching and listening to these glowing goddesses doesn’t inspire you to enter your diva era, I don’t know what will.