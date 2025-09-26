Minimalism is killing creativity

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

British luxury car brand Jaguar announced a logo and brand change in November 2024. They ditched the leaping cat and sleek lettering for a logo that included the brand’s name in a bland and “minimalist” font.

While the change sparked outrage throughout the auto industry and its consumers, Jaguar’s brand change is only a glimpse of the minimalist movement that has taken over.

This movement has permeated multiple facets of society, from logos and branding to homes and architecture. Minimalism is casting creativity aside for a more economical and efficient approach.

Many companies have undergone significant changes to their logos and branding over the last century. While Jaguar is just one example, others choose to remove complexities or details that made them stand out.

The Pringles man, also known as Julius Pringle, lost the color in his mustache and lost his hair in 2020. Warner Bros. removed the gold shine for flat white letters, and Cracker Barrel tried to kick Uncle Herschel to the curb.

What those and many other rebrands have in common is the preference for solid, minimalistic colors and shapes. Basic designs are being chosen over more detailed ones, creating a sense of emptiness and uniformity.

Creative freedom is being limited as minimalist logos encourage other designers to use simple shapes and colors rather than creating logos with more details.

Over time, the logos of these brands have become increasingly similar to each other, rather than trying to find ways to differentiate themselves. People also question the authenticity of minimalist logos as they start to seem like they represent the trend rather than the company or group.

Beyond branding, minimalism has also created a devolution in architecture compared to the past, even over the last 75 years.

Throughout history, humans have been capable of designing marvels, including ornate cathedrals and complex art. People have been able to design and build such extravagant buildings filled with symbolism and intricate details without the modern technologies and access to information that we have today.

These styles of the past are not only beautiful to look at, but every detail is intentional and meaningful. The pinnacles of Gothic cathedrals point as a reminder of heaven and the Neoclassical style of the U.S. Capitol is meant to evoke the strength and influence of the Romans and Greeks.

Architecture in the past century may not be as complex as Gothic cathedrals or castles, but it has found a unique character or creative element in each style.

During the 1950s, midcentury modern became a popular style for houses. While it led people away from the traditional and ranch-style homes of the ’40s, it brought unconventional structures and details, such as skylights and inspiration from nature. The 1960s and 1970s also brought bursts of color to many homes.

Since then, especially in the 21st century, there continues to be a rise in white and gray square-shaped houses.

Color and unusual shapes have been traded out for uninspired interior and exterior designs.

Minimalism has killed people’s creativity to put purpose and character in the details, opting for more basic designs in the name of being more economical and sleek. In turn, it has led to what many see as inauthentic creations that are only small points in a significant trend.