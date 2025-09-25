What to Do in Waco: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

A lot is happening in Waco this weekend … almost so much that it’s hard to decide what to do. If you need help narrowing down your weekend plans, peruse this variety of events below, from a theatre festival to a live hip hop show, and so much more.

Baylor New Play Initiative Festival | Sept. 26-28 | Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center | $15-$185 tickets | Get a peek into the modern playwright world by attending Baylor’s New Play Initiative Festival this weekend. Here, four new play scripts will be read and unveiled, and the winner of the $15,000 New Kirk Play Prize will be announced. Other events include dinners, luncheons and receptions. For specific times and locations, get the full schedule of events here, and purchase your tickets here.

The Woman in Black | Sept. 26-28 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. on Friday & Saturday, 2:30 – 5 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $24.50 – $27.50 tickets | Based on the 1983 gothic horror novel by Susan Hill and inspired by the 2012 film starring Daniel Radcliffe, this production is sure to enchant, spook and haunt anyone who watches, just in time for October. Get your tickets for the show here.

Ying Yang Twins in Concert | Sept. 26 | 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S 8th St. | $46 – $57 tickets | You’ve heard this hip hop duo before in songs with Britney Spears and Lil Jon — it’s Kaine and D-Roc, otherwise known as the Ying Yang Twins! While these two are not twins or related in any way, they have history — an incredible discography that goes back to the early 2000s. Get your tickets to see them live here.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 27 | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. | Bridge Street Plaza, 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Mural Unveiling | Sept. 27 | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. | South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave. | Hosted by City of Waco and commissioned by the Cesar Chavez Neighborhood Association, this mural unveiling will be one to behold. Created by Jesus Rivera, this work of art is meant to honor Hispanic Heritage Month and its iconic counterparts, the Mexican and Chicano people who have helped to make Texas the state we know and love today. This event is free and open to the public.

Holly Black Author Talk | Sept. 27 | 6-8 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome Theatre, 724 Austin Ave. | $40 – $75 tickets | Get the scoop behind #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Holly Black’s book, “Thief of Night,” at this conversation and book signing event. While Fabled Bookshop & Café is putting on the event, it will take place at the Waco Hippodrome Theatre. Get tickets for this event here.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Sept. 27 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Waco Roller Derby Skate Fitness Class | Sept. 29 | 6-8 p.m. | Skate Country Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $10 fee | Immerse yourself in this beginner-friendly skating opportunity. With Skate Waco’s roller derby classes, you’ll be gliding around the rink in no time. No need to purchase your own skates, either! Skate Waco has equipment available for loan. Open to ages 14+.

Levitt AMP Waco Music Series | Oct. 1 | 200 E Bridge St. | Last one, best one! This week marks the last of Levitt AMP’s Waco concerts, a series of free shows featuring local artists and bands for the community to enjoy. This week, Dwight James & The Royals, a classical soul, blues and R&B band, will perform at Bridge Street Plaza.