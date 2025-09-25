Hispanic Heritage Month is ‘celebration for everyone’

By Marisa Young | Staff Writer

While Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity for students to celebrate diverse backgrounds, it is also a time to remember and cherish our sameness.

According to Hispanic Student Association (HSA) President and North Richland Hills senior Daniela Lopez, the world is in “polarizing times,” and things like Hispanic Heritage Month reinforce the importance of familial love and respect between cultures.

“Everybody deserves to be treated with a sense of respect, regardless of culture,” Lopez said. “It’s important that everybody remembers we’re all just people, and we’re all just trying to get through every day.”

Lopez said the month is dually celebratory and somber, since it warrants reflection on the trials of Hispanic communities, as well as their successes.

“We as a community can take the time to focus on our Hispanic people in our communities and the contribution that they make to the rest of their environment, as well as honor the kind of sacrifices that come with being a Hispanic person in the U.S.,” Lopez said.

Humacao, Puerto Rico, junior Lisa Ayala encouraged all students to participate in Hispanic Heritage Month, regardless of their ethnicity.

“Something that really distinguishes us as Latinos is that we treat everybody like family,” Ayala said. “I think that when non-Hispanic students attend our events, they will definitely feel like part of us, even if they’re not Latino.”

Dallas junior and Latinx Association of Science and Health (LASH) President Magdelene Hernandez said LASH seeks to promote a sense of care and respect for all students, regardless of their Hispanic background.

“In LASH, we have this motto saying, ‘familia mindset,’ or family mindset,” Hernandez said. “And it’s really about creating that community, not only in LASH, but at Baylor … so that we can continuously support each other.”

Lopez said the biggest way students can show their support during Hispanic Heritage Month is to seek out local businesses and events put on by student organizations.

“My parents are small business owners, and I can tell you that every single purchase counts,” Lopez said. “Not just the act of the money itself, but also just showing your support and standing in solidarity with a small business owner.”

For local Hispanic businesses around Waco, Lopez suggested Helados La Azteca, Sison Tacos and Teresita’s Birria. Additionally, HSA will host Fiesta from 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26 on Fountain Mall, and LASH will host ELOTEría Night from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 15, where all students are welcome to celebrate.

A full list of Hispanic Heritage Month events can be found at the Baylor Multicultural Affairs website.