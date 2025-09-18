Neighbor Nights celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at Baylor

By Maryn Small | Broadcast Reporter

This week, Multicultural Affairs partnered up with organizations like the Hispanic Student Association (HSA), the Latin Dance Society and Better Together to host. A monthly Neighbor Nights event that highlights different cultures and creates a space for students from diverse cultural backgrounds and Christian faiths to come together.

“I think these events will help bridge between like your perspective or like your knowledge, and it’s like something you may not know,” Arlington sophomore Victoria Nguyen said. “And so that helps you, like kind of humanize the other person to think we are similar instead of we’re different, this me, this is you.”

This month, Neighbor Nights celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month, providing food, dancing and discussions on the history and culture of Hispanic heritage. They hope to encourage students to get involved and connect with the community.

“These organizations are all established in here, and they’re wanting people from outside who maybe don’t know about them, to come and explore and keep getting involved in that community,” Fort Worth senior Daniela Lopez said.

By including a variety of cultural clubs, Neighbor Nights aims to broaden students’ horizons, helping them gain a deeper understanding of their own culture, as well as their peers.

“Make those connections between their own culture and a different person’s culture. You know, there are a lot of ways in that we’re interconnected that people just might not expect,” Lopez said.