More than just a mug: Black Oak Art’s legacy lives on

By Marissa Muniz | LTVN Social Media Editor

At Black Oak Art, every piece starts as a simple piece of clay. But getting to the final product takes time, patience and a whole lot of care — similar to the care this team pours into the legacy of this beloved Waco business.

Back in 2013, Sara and Jonathan Martin, Baylor alumni, founded Black Oak Art while brainstorming new ideas for Common Grounds. Jill Barret, Common Grounds owner and Baylor alumna, was looking for a change in mugs from fine china to ceramics and went to Jonathan for guidance.

“He said, ‘Let me create a way to carve a logo into the side of a mug,’ and she said, ‘Go for it,’” Sara Martin said. “That was kind of our first customer.”

Since then, Black Oak Art has grown tremendously. Their pieces can be found all over Waco — from Magnolia Market to Milo and Fabled. They were even featured on an episode of Chip and Joanna Gaines “Fixer Upper,” which helped launch their brand.

After years of success, the team continues to work hard, but after the passing of Jonathan, it’s about more than just ceramics. Each piece carries the legacy of co-founder Jonathan Martin, who passed away in 2022.

“Now that he’s gone, it means even more to me that people are holding something that literally has his fingerprints on it,” Sara Martin said. “It’s beyond words how much that means to me personally and to our business.”

Jonathan’s impact continues to shape the studio and the people who work there. Tirzah Reilly, a Baylor alumna and past student of Jonathan’s, said he had a way to inspire artists.

“People come into art thinking, ‘I’m not an artist’,” Reilly said. “And he would tell them, ‘This is a discipline. Anyone can be an artist.’”

Today, Black Oak Art continues to grow, expanding across the country while staying true to the vision Jonathan and Sara started.

“We keep getting new customers, we keep expanding, and I feel like it’s all exactly what Jonathan would’ve wanted,” Sara Martin said.