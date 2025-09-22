A&L Tunesday: Sept. 23

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

This weekend has been a win for rock n’ roll, R&B and pop-lovers alike. This Tunesday, I’m breaking down one of my new favorite songs from Lola Young’s third studio album, the musical miracle that is Buckingham Nicks and more. Tune in to get the scoop on these fresh releases.

“Post Sex Clarity” by Lola Young (Sept. 19)

The eighth track from Young’s new album, “I’m Only F**cking Myself,” may seem brash in nature thanks to its title, and understandably so. But I’ve found that “Post Sex Clarity” reveals a certain purity that can be found in almost everyone, which goes beyond the surface-level social connotations of sex.

I don’t think this song is truly about sex in and of itself (not that it would be a bad thing if it were). I think it’s about the desire to understand our attraction to someone that seems inexplicable, and explores why we latch on to certain people, sometimes the ones that are the worst for us. The main lyric, “I still love you and I don’t know why,” echoes over and over again to Young’s gritty vocals and harmonies through the end of the song, leaving the listener with a bittersweet aftertaste.

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” by RAYE (Sept. 19)

RAYE has been having her moment, thanks to the recent buzz surrounding her single, “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” and man does she deserve it! The singer’s vocals are undeniably astounding to listen to. There are even inklings about RAYE practically being called Amy Winehouse reincarnated, as not only her voice, but even her lyrics and song content are akin to the R&B legend.

This brassy, R&B-influenced tune will complete your girlboss playlist if it’s in need of an upbeat, sassy addition.

“Long Distance Winner” by Buckingham Nicks (Sept. 19)

It appears the “fictional” 2023 series, Daisy Jones & The Six, has come to fruition in the form of Buckingham Nicks. The series was indeed based on the drama behind several ‘70s rock n’ roll bands, but the unforeseen parallelism between the show’s heart-wrenching conclusion and this reunion is a bit uncanny.

Anyways, in case you live under a rock, Buckingham Nicks is a collaboration comprised of former Fleetwood Mac dual lead singers and songwriters, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. “Long Distance Winner” is just one of many incredible songs on the band’s first album, also named “Buckingham Nicks.” But this one stood out to me for its insane guitar spotlights and the fact that Nicks’s and Buckingham’s voices stand out equally strong throughout the choruses. The lyrics also address the duo’s longstanding beef and, ultimately, the tension that in part led to the downfall of Fleetwood Mac. Here, Nicks acknowledges that Lindsey is who he is, and change him she might try, but in the end, they’re both their own stubborn selves.