Art on Elm splashes Waco with color, community spirit

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

From funky armadillo paintings to sidewalk chalk masterpieces, Art on Elm turned a quiet Saturday morning at the Bridge Street Plaza farmer’s market into a vibrant block party full of live music, food trucks and local creativity.

Rows of booths stretched along the street, showing off everything from bright watercolor portraits to handmade jewelry and quirky sculptures. Waco resident Jaden Scott said she came for a Saturday adventure and left having found a new favorite artist.

“I was just planning to look around for like 10 minutes,” Scott said. “But then I saw these paintings of armadillos wearing cowboy hats, and now I’m obsessed. I guess I’m an art person now.”

Throughout the morning, children made chalk drawings on the sidewalks, local bands kept the music flowing and food trucks served everything from gourmet tacos to funnel cakes.

“I didn’t think I was an art festival person,” Waco local Tina Morales said. “But there’s something about this street — one minute you’re listening to a banjo, the next you’re buying a painting of a cat wearing sunglasses. It’s impossible not to have fun.”

Artists love it just as much as the visitors. Repeat vendor Nicohl Brinkman of Pink Cheeks Studios said she comes for the Waco community.

“I vend here once a month, sometimes twice a month,” Brinkman said. “I wanted to do this one because I sell art and it’s Art on Elm, obviously. My favorite thing is just meeting local, friendly people.”

The festival stayed lively until the very end, with people clutching fresh prints, pottery and plenty of coffee to-go as they walked out. For Sofia Guerra of Knots With Sofia, the Waco Farmer’s Market holds deep roots.

“So, I grew up in Waco and I grew up going to the farmer’s market,” Guerra said. “During COVID, I started making friendship bracelets and stuff, and it kind of expanded into doing macrame. I just really enjoy selling, and it gives me a reason to make more.”

Not only is it a fun event for art-lovers, it’s family-friendly, too. Waco resident Cynthia Lewis brought her kids for a fun morning out of the house.

“I really try to expose them to different environments in Waco, and I saw this one on Facebook,” Lewis said. “I think they’re having fun. They keep wanting to buy all the art, and I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m not made of money!’”

With coffee cups in hand and art-packed tote bags on their shoulders, visitors left with more than just souvenirs — they carried a little piece of Waco’s artistic spirit home with them.