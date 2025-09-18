Beyond the spotlight: Why theater majors deserve more credit

By Maryn Small | LTVN Reporter

While business and STEM majors are becoming more common, the number of Generation Z students pursuing creative degrees is dwindling by the day. While degrees in the liberal arts may be associated with a stereotype of impracticality, the truth is that these topics offer more practical life skills than one might assume.

For example, so many people have told me that theater is considered a “useless” major. I’ve noticed that when theater majors introduce themselves, people give them a look, as if they just admitted their degree is in interpretive nap-taking.

​​Theater is considered the “least valuable” major. This major is often viewed as a more impartial field compared to fields like business, STEM or medicine. Society has a defined perception of what is considered “useful” education.

Degrees in science, technology or business are often viewed as more desirable and stable career paths, mainly because they are associated with higher salaries, which makes them seem more legitimate in the public eye. In contrast, theater is associated with creativity, performance and art fields, areas that aren’t always guaranteed immediate financial stability. As a result, many people see theater as a creative calling rather than a serious professional pursuit.

People often dismiss theater with the excuse, “This major is easy.” That’s such an oversimplified and unfair way out. The truth is, no major is easy. Every major faces its own challenges, pressures and unique demands. Theater requires hours of practice, memorizing scripts, stage presence and emotional vulnerability. All of which takes the same dedication and passion as labs, essays or exams within other majors.

I believe in the saying, “You define your hard.” Every major is challenging. There is no such thing as an “easy” major, no matter how you perceive all majors to be. For example, a theater major might thrive on stage and struggle in a biology lab, whereas a bio major may excel in science but panic at the thought of performing in front of a large crowd. The level of difficulty for a major depends on the strengths of an individual and their willingness to put in the work.

In fact, this major offers a range of transferable skills that are valuable and resourceful endeavors. It can help students improve and develop real-world skills, such as public speaking, collaboration and creative problem-solving, life skills that employers across the industry actively seek but rarely associate with theater.

In reality, theater equips students with skills that are valuable in the workplace. So why not ​​give it a try? You might be surprised by the practical skills you’ll discover and implement in your daily life.

I may not be a theater major, but I have taken a theater class. The skills I’ve learned in this class will be implemented in my everyday life, especially in the workplace. Like how to be confident during a presentation, creatively cooperating with others and adaptability.