Baylor confident, prepared in wake of national safety concerns

By Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

Many students stared at their phones last week, captivated by notifications about the Colorado high school and Utah Valley University shootings.

Public discourse unfolded online, leaving students to make sense of gun violence on high school and college campuses. With traditions like Homecoming and Christmas on Fifth Street around the corner, administrators are navigating safety measures in the current political climate.

Senior Director of Public Safety and Security DJ Rodman said Baylor has built strong partnerships and protocols to safeguard the Baylor community during these events. According to Rodman, there are already plans and processes in place to ensure that events like this go smoothly.

“We have the relationships with our partners to be able to ensure that the events that we have here on campus, our athletic events [and] our concerts, are well protected,” Rodman said.

While Baylor focuses on security and logistics behind big campus events, student leaders said these national tragedies also highlight the importance of fostering respectful dialogue around campus events.

San Antonio junior Jessica Frausto is the vice president of Baylor’s Turning Point USA chapter. Frausto said she was heartbroken by the news of Kirk, but that the chapter has received support from people across political lines. Frausto said ongoing political conversations will play a key role moving forward as a university.

“It’s OK to disagree and to still have compassion,” Frausto said. “I think there’s going to be more conversations, and I think that’s a good thing as long as people don’t turn violent.”

Austin junior Quinn Bradshaw, Baylor Turning Point USA secretary, public relations and membership committee chair, agreed with Frausto, and said that the focus should be on maintaining a respectful tone in difficult conversations.

“We will still approach every conversation with kindness and compassion,” Bradshaw said.

As Baylor prepares for its traditions this fall, Rodman said it is evident that safety, respect and community can co-exist.

“You’ll find across the world what we do here at Baylor is not the typical. We go above and beyond to be able to ensure the safety and security of our community,” Rodman said.