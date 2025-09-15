A&L Tunesday: Sept. 16

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Writer

You’re in luck, fellow music-lovers, because a lot of great tunes were released this weekend. This time, let’s pick apart songs by Rex Orange County, Twenty One Pilots and King Princess, shall we?

“Take A Drive” by Rex Orange County (Sept. 9)

This tune by the ever-mellow Alexandar O’Connor almost didn’t make it to this week’s Tunesday. Released last Tuesday and produced by Pharrell, this song sings of the importance of clarity in a relationship, and that sometimes it’s okay to walk — or drive — away if it’s not working out. O’Connor also details the importance of hearing each other out when conflicts arise, all to the tune of warm keys and a gentle beat. If your playlist is in need of a song to “clear your mind,” then “take a chance” on this one.

“RAWFEAR” by Twenty One Pilots (Sept. 12)

I have many praises for Twenty One Pilots’ latest album, “Breach,” but this particular song struck me the moment it hit my ears. Upon hitting play, you are met with the sound of fading, vulture-like screams, performed by Tyler Joseph’s own daughters, Rosie and Junie, which he revealed at a listening party.

I am always impressed by the band’s ability to encapsulate emotions and sensations that many experience, but can’t quite explain, and to do so cleverly. This song is about the ever-present loss of time, that “life is just forever nippin’ heels / never slowin’ down.” Throughout, the song slows and speeds and employs choppy background vocals, giving the listener the sensation of spiraling into a craze. If you’re looking to revisit your emo roots, now is the time, with “Breach.”

“Jaime” by King Princess (Sept. 12)

Clocking in at only two minutes and 22 seconds, “Jaime” is brief, but it packs a punch. If you haven’t yet listened to King Princess’s third studio album, “Girl Violence,” you’re seriously missing out. The way I interpret it, this track is about the friends-to-lovers segway that will never happen, but King Princess dreams it up anyway. She captures the confusion and conflict of unrequited love by crying, “you’ve turned my soul into your home,” but only a few lines later begs Jaime, “can’t you leave me alone?”

It’s hard not to fall in love with the sensuality and sultriness of King Princess’s voice. That, plus the intensity of the shoe gaze-y synths, makes this one that will be playing in your head over and over again.

Catch King Princess at Austin City Limits this October.