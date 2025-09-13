Student performers shine in Baylor’s annual After Dark talent show

By Hannah Webb | Focus Editors & Copy Editor

Original songs, dance routines, beatboxing and a rap about Queen Elizabeth lit up Waco Hall Friday night as students and alumni came together to celebrate creativity during Family Weekend. The show featured a range of performances that highlighted the depth of artistry across campus.

For many students, After Dark serves as a first glimpse into Baylor’s creative community. Placenta, Calif., freshman Luke Coulter said he attended to experience what makes the event special.

“I thought it would be cool to see what Baylor has, talent-wise,” Coulter said. “I just wanted to show my parents what Baylor has to offer.”

Coulter said he left the performance impressed by the variety on display.

“Absolutely, Baylor has talent; some of those performers were insane,” he said. “The girl who sang her ‘Cotton Candy Clouds’ song was awesome. She has a really good voice — almost mesmerizing.”

For the students who step onto the stage, After Dark provides an opportunity to share their passions beyond the classroom. Clayton, Calif., senior Ben Williamson returned to perform for the second year in a row.

“I did After Dark last year — junior year — had a really good time,” Williamson said. “We had a little bit of technical difficulties, and long story short, Langley [Cerovich] saved the day.”

Technical hiccups aside, Williamson said the joy of performing is worth it every time.

“Regardless of whatever technical difficulties I have or don’t have, I’m just always happy to put my talent and passion for music out there,” he said. “I play in the orchestra for Sing and Pigskin, so that’s where a lot of my musical energy goes.”

This year’s performers ranged from singers and instrumentalists to dancers, each bringing a personal touch to the stage. Fort Worth senior Rylee Robertson used the platform to debut an original song she has been working on since freshman year.

“I’ve been writing music since my freshman year, and this was my first time doing it for an audience bigger than my dorm talent show,” Robertson said. “I loved getting to share my relationship with God through music … and hope to inspire others.”

Robertson said her piece was deeply personal.

“I was really anxious just because it’s a piece that I wrote about people I had lost and the pain of that,” she said. “But also knowing that there’s so much joy in the idea of seeing them again. It was good to share with people … and honor God and show people that there’s still hope in times of hardship.”

Behind the scenes, dozens of students worked to bring the production to life. San Diego, Calif., Senior Giavanna Russo served as one of the producers.

“Being such a big part of this event has been really fun,” Russo said. “I grew up performing in musical theater and playing instruments, and it was such a big part of my life. I knew I wouldn’t continue it in college as a performer, so getting a chance to put other people on stage has been so, so fun.”

Russo said the scope of the show goes far beyond the performers.

“There’s over a hundred people involved — student production committee, student producers, faculty advisors, Waco Hall staff, the ushers, the stagehands, the ticket office workers, the performers,” she said. “There are so many people who make this show possible.”

The night was emceed by Ryan Catanzarita and Anthony Amesti, both 2025 Baylor graduates. Catanzarita said hosting was a chance to reconnect with the Baylor community.

“My friend, G, was very excited to put on After Dark … we had five more acts, a bigger audience and I was so excited to be a part of it,” Catanzarita said. “It’s just such a great way to get connected with Baylor as an alum.”

For Coulter, the freshman experiencing After Dark for the first time, the event was more than just a show — it was a reminder of why he chose Baylor.

“I’m just glad I get to come to a school where there’s so much talent on display,” he said. “I think I made the right choice coming here.”