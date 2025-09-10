Our parents were right, it really is that dang phone

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

On Aug. 1, 2003, MySpace debuted its revolutionary website, which combined discourse communities and a detailed, curated profile that was completely customizable. Every detail about yourself could be designed and showcased to anyone and everyone. This was the first form of social media to amass a cult following.

In the same year, 3G networks across households paved the way for cell phones to become perfect vehicles for the mobile internet — I am sure this was an extremely exciting development at the time. The early 2000s were filled with optimism about the growing field of technology and the increasing accessibility of the internet.

Society was enchanted by the novelty of chat rooms and amateur blogs, blocking our vision as to what effects access to everything could have. There was an honest and earnest attempt to make this a genuine experience, not yet poisoned by consumerism and hustle culture.

As we reflect on the impact social media has had on our minds in 2025, it is much less positive. Social media has produced an anxiety-ridden, disconnected and apathetic generation. Our minds are filled with constant noise and comparison. Every major and minor tragedy is broadcast to us in grotesque detail.

Our attention span has become marketable and a source of profit. Without a moment to catch our breath, we are in a constant state of overstimulation. Nothing sums up this sentiment better than Bo Burnham’s hit song “Welcome to the Internet.” The lyrics and pacing of the song are meant to overwhelm you. The song uncovers the more sinister effects of internet use and our constant overexposure to world events.

We conveniently keep the devices responsible for this addiction right in our pockets, glued to our hands and ruining our posture. Our phones have made access to the internet a social necessity. The internet is ingrained into every detail of our day, from student research to casual posting.

Our entire society operates on the basis that you have a phone, or at least some form of unbridled internet access. It is almost impossible to participate in the workforce and community without one. Phones weren’t always this addictive. For example, texting required intentional thought and attention and was only used for quick messages. It never replaced honest conversations like it has now. The same goes for social media; it was meant to be a supplement to connection, not a replacement.

In high school, my literature teacher said something in class that changed the way I perceived technology. He told our class that with every technological advancement society makes, we lose an element of our humanity. We trade in experience and connection for convenience and isolation. Advancements meant to make our lives easier have compromised a crucial aspect of the human experience.

He used cars and horses as an example. When society transitioned to cars, we lost our connection to horses and thus, another way for us to be good stewards of the Earth. We no longer relied on horses for transportation, so we neglected their care. It was no longer necessary for us to nurture a relationship with nature and these animals. This is not to say that cars aren’t useful; they are extremely helpful and have served a great purpose since their inception. However, as a society, we have not made an effort to replace our connection to nature through other means.

We have only continued to replace connections with convenience.

Our phones and social media are no different. No one could have predicted the impact that having these devices would have on us. I’m sure no one thought there would be any negative side effects to switching from horses to cars. But alas, here we are, more depressed and isolated than ever, an ironic predicament. We have more access to anything we want and can connect with anyone, but instead of encouraging community, our phones have eroded it.

Who needs real conversation when a simple social media post will do the trick? Why put effort into developing relationships when we can hook up through a dating app? These are all equal replacements, right? Wrong. Studies have proven that phone and social media usage are a primary source of our decreased well-being. Gen Z, the first major generation to experience this epidemic, has been identified as the loneliest generation to date, and it is no surprise why.

We can’t all throw our phones away or delete our social media. Our best combative tool to address this issue is self-awareness. Be cognizant of your social media and phone usage. Choose the less convenient option when possible. Hide your phone in another room when studying. Discipline yourself against using it when surrounded by friends and loved ones.

For the past year, I have been trying to limit my phone and social media use, and I can tell the difference it’s made. I am more present and generally less stressed. I sleep better and am more critical of the media I do consume. I thought I was going to miss all the references and pop culture moments, but I found out about whatever was necessary for me to know, regardless. Social media is not relaxing, so let’s stop treating it as if it were. I urge you to tear yourself away from your screen and stop and smell the roses. Don’t be afraid of boredom, embrace it. Find new hobbies and reconnect to the world around you.

Hang up, and hang out.