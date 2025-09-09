Add autumn ambience to your playlist with these 12 songs

Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

It’s official, Starbucks has released its fall menu, Target is filled with pumpkin-shaped pillows and other items eliciting harvest whimsy; there’s a slight chill in the air, gently welcoming the start of autumn. As we break out our sweaters and sip our pumpkin spice, what better way to add ambience than a curated playlist of songs and artists that bring fall to life?

Here are a few carefully selected songs you can add to your playlist to fully immerse yourself in the fall vibes.

“Phanta” by Le Tigre

This more upbeat and rock-heavy song reminds the listener of the excitement surrounding fall. The vocals remain softer compared to other true rock artists, making this a softer listen than traditional rock music. The vibes, however, maintain an energy that reminds the listener of the changing season and a more active workload.

“Back to the Old House” by The Smiths

The relaxed tempo and the grungy instrumentals combine alternative rock techniques with a lighter and calmer sound aesthetic. This is a hallmark sound of The Smiths that emulates the change and peacefulness of fall. The weather becomes more bearable, but work and obligations pick up. This song reflects those ideas, making it a great option for your fall music playlist.

“Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer

The use of acoustic instruments in this song provides a folk-inspired sound that reflects the harvest and flannel vibes of fall. This song feels like drinking a pumpkin-flavored, cozy beverage in the park while watching the leaves change. Maybe you even have a warm sweater on. Whatever your dream fall landscape, this song balances warmth and wistfulness, making it a good addition to your fall playlist.

“From Eden” by Hozier

This hit Hozier song balances the darker sides of fall, creating a moodier soundscape. The lyrics themselves give way to a spookier context, with phrases such as “a picnic planned for you and me, a rope in hand for your other man to hang from a tree.” The sinister and mythological references in the lyrics and the folk-inspired, acoustic sound of music curate a fall-like musical architecture, perfect for your playlist this season.

“Reunion” by Korea Girl

The acoustic vocals and relaxed groove of this song add to the fall ambiance. The subtle vocals mix well with the electric guitar and heavier rhythm section, once again creating an ideal fall soundscape.

“Exile” by Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver

Taylor Swift’s entire “Folklore” album is filled with autumn-coded songs. The name of the album itself reveals a heavy folk influence, a crucial ingredient for autumn-esque music.

This song stands out from her entire musical catalog as a fall soundscape. Swift is accompanied by Bon Iver in this song, another musician acclaimed for his soft sounds and foggy, fall aesthetic. Together, their voices ring with the scattered, minor string melody to create a mystical soundtrack to add to your rotation.

“Sunday” by The Cranberries

This song possesses a raw, overcast fall feeling through its folk instrumentation and soft vocal lines. The ethereal sounds of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan mixed with the heavy reverb of the guitar create a unique fall sound, similar to that of “Kiss Me” by Sixpence None The Richer. This song is another classic that will add fall ambiance to your daily soundtrack.

“Autumn in New York” by Chet Baker Quartet

This jazz standard quite literally reflects its title. As you listen, it is easy to imagine yourself posted at a park bench in the middle of Central Park during the peak of fall. Autumn colors seem to swirl in your ears as Chet Baker himself serenades the listener with his muted trumpet. This song feels particularly reminiscent of an early autumn morning, where the chill in the air is palpable, and the world is beginning to awaken from its cozy slumber.

“Let The Light In” by Lana Del Rey ft. Father John Misty

This is another song with heavy folk influence, making it a great option for fall listening. Father John Misty and Lana Del Rey possess a unique and soft vocal approach that makes this an easy listen for the season.

“Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac

This household classic holds a more upbeat approach to fall sounds, compared to the other tracks listed above. This familiar song highlights the husky vocals unique to Stevie Nicks. The imagery of the song reminds the listener of a fall storm, both exciting and contemplative.

“Francis Forever” by Mitski

The key moment in this song that gives it its autumnal vibes is the lyrics “Autumn comes when you’re not yet done with the summer passing by.” This melancholic lyric reminds us to slow down and savor the little moments, even the tough transition between seasons. Mitski’s softer voice and the rock elements throughout the song provide a sonorous autumnal effect, much like the songs mentioned above.

“Call It Fate, Call it Karma” by The Strokes

The soft, spoken and repetitive melody of the song provides a sense of both serenity and anticipation. This song has a constant fading effect, reminiscent of the fading colors of summer. The melody and harmony create a quiet jazz lounge setting, immersing the listener in its subdued vocals and constant piano.