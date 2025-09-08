Most eye-catching looks at the 2025 VMAs

By OIivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

The VMAs give some of the most internationally beloved artists the chance to celebrate their hard work in music, while also showcasing their sense of fashion. This year, there were plenty of jaw-dropping looks that graced the red carpet, and some that were just “meh.”

In case you didn’t have time to tune in on Sunday night, in no particular order, here were the best looks at the 2025 VMAs.

Conan Gray

Gray absolutely stole the show with his floor-sweeping nautical look by Erik Charlotte. The look was composed of a cinched corset, a layered, ruffled skirt, puffed sleeves and a sailor hat — all navy blue to match the sea-inspired theme. In total, the outfit weighed thirty pounds!

Not only was Gray’s look stunning, but also practical — serving as a sort of advertisement for his August album, “Wishbone.” It’s evident he values his work and appreciates his fans, which plays a part in why his outfit stood out from the crowd on Sunday night.

Doja Cat

Compared to some of Doja Cat’s past VMA appearances, her look this year was much tamer, but still colorful and playful to match her persona. Dressed by Balmain, Doja Cat graced in a neon blue-and-yellow argyle bodycon dress and a blonde updo worthy of Dolly Parton. In her hand, she carried a rhinestone-bedazzled clutch shaped like a lipstick, which foreshadowed Doja Cat eating her lipstick for the cameras!

This look proves that Doja doesn’t need to do an outlandish outfit every year to keep her in the spotlight when it comes to the VMAs.

GloRilla

GloRilla was giving “schoolgirl turns boss” with her plaid-clad look on Sunday. Her outfit featured a shoulder-padded blazer on top of a collared corset dress with a tie, all in the same green, purple and pink plaid pattern. Frilled white shoes and open-toe pumps drew the look together and gave it that preppy yet punk charm. Well done on London-based designer Helen Anthony for this outfit.

Lola Young

Falling in line with GloRilla on the preppy theme with a bit of a gothic twist, Young showed up in a black look with gold hardware that played with a lot of different fashion elements. Chains, beads, ribbons, buttons and sequins adorned the black fabric, allowing the accessories to shine brightly and have their moment.

Yungblud

We’ve got another all-black fit, worn by Yungblud — and is that Ozzy Osbourne’s cross necklace I see? Before his on-stage tribute to the late Prince of Darkness, the punk rocker mogged the paparazzi in a fur-collared leather coat that swept down to his knees, and pants and boots of the same material.

In theory, this look is simple, but paired with Yungblud’s alternative flair and undeniable attitude, it became a statement.

Audrey Nuna

“KPop Demon Hunters” stars EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami showed the world how it’s done with their futuristic, black fits, but Nuna’s was truly otherworldly.

The singer who voices Mira in the Netflix hit movie posed for the cameras in a floor-length, off-the-shoulder puffer coat, a leather halter dress and chunky, cuffed black boots that almost gave the illusion of hooves. On each side of her head, her hair was twisted into oval-shaped loops. On her nose sat a dainty pair of spectacles. The arrangement was both alien-like and elegant, a dynamic that elevated the look to reach its full potential.