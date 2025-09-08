It’s not just a beaver – it’s so much more

Sam Gassaway | Photographer

Over the past several years, the debate on whether the popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s is overrated or not has been heavily contested.

As someone who recently moved to Texas from the Northeast, I had only heard murmurs about a gas station known as Buc-ee’s. I knew that they had hundreds of gas pumps and real Texas brisket, but I had no idea what I was in for. I didn’t grow up in the neon glow of the yellow beacon on the side of the highway that told me that paradise was at the next exit.

I quickly fell in love with the beaver, and over the past three years, I have visited five locations throughout the state. Each stop feels like a pilgrimage, and it has become a necessary part of my commute to and from school.

I was taken aback when I saw an article from my friend, Rory Dulock, who had called the chain “overrated” in November of last year. Although she brought up some good points, this claim was far from how I see it.

One of her main arguments was that their goods were overpriced, citing the price of the famous brisket sandwich; however, I don’t feel that this is an accurate statement.

When Buc-ee’s opened its first non-Texas location in 2019, the company was sued for allegedly violating the Alabama Motor Fuel Marketing Act by pricing its gas below $2 per gallon. Although a number of outside factors have forced this price to go up, Buc-ee’s is consistently 10-20 cents cheaper than its competition.

This is possible for a few different reasons, but mainly because they carry a variety of unique secondary items in their store, so that gas is as cheap as possible for customers. When you shop at Buc-ee’s, you aren’t paying for your typical QuikTrip or Road Ranger stop, but for a premium gas station experience.

This is shown through exceptionally clean restrooms, high-quality food items and incredibly friendly staff. Whether it’s 2:30 p.m. or 4:15 a.m., I am greeted with the same warm smile and the phrase “welcome to Buc-ee’s.” And when I walk through those doors and smell the sweet aroma of brisket on the board, I do indeed feel welcome.

The food isn’t competing with the day-old taquitos of competitors; Buc-ee’s is in a category of its own entirely. They produce many items in-store daily, and you can actually watch employees prepare food throughout the day. Unlike the competition, where stale mystery hot dogs are left on a rolling heater for days, with no source in sight. As such, it makes sense for the food to cost a few dollars more, and like the rest of the store, its price offsets the cost of the gas outside.

Another quality that makes Buc-ee’s stand out from the rest is its livable wages for its employees. Whenever you enter the store, they proudly display the starting salaries on a chart. Buc-ee’s pays $18 an hour for entry-level positions, over double the state minimum wage and three dollars more than the average entry-level position at QT. If you’re promoted to assistant manager, you earn a $100K annual starting salary, with up to $225K for general managers. All positions also include 401K benefits, three weeks of paid time off, healthcare benefits and an increased salary for overnight positions.

With a shrinking market for livable entry-level positions, these generous salaries alone should cement Buc-ee’s firmly as one of the greatest gas station chains in existence. But its premium customer service, quality and cheap gas come together to make it a mecca for Texas travelers.

To us outsiders, Buc-ee’s is a unique and foreign place, a reminder of the phrase “everything is bigger in Texas.” My friends from back home who have visited Texas and returned almost always bring back a piece of Buc-ee’s merchandise. From blankets to onesies to stuffed animals, although these items may be cheesy, they wear Buc-ee with the same love and affection as more famous characters like Mickey Mouse or Garfield.

Buc-ee is a mascot of the South. A beacon to the everyday commuter on the interstate. A legend to those who live far away. Every region of the U.S. has its own gas station chains, such as Wawa, Sheetz or Cumberland Farms, but Buc-ee’s outshines all of them. This caliber of a gas station doesn’t exist in the rest of the country, and it can be easy for Texans to take it for granted.