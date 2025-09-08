A&L Tunesday: Sept. 9

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

So, you made it through the first few weeks of class — congratulations. But if things are starting to get real and you need a little something to take the edge off, you know where to find what you need. Welcome back to Tunesday, where you can get your weekly fix of fresh songs for your playlist.

“Loser” by Tame Impala (Sept. 3)





This tune grabs the listener’s attention from the very start with a funky string riff. As it progresses, the gradual addition of vocals and synth enhances the song into something that could only be created by the likes of Tame Impala. It’s easy to see the parallel between the song’s central message, “I’m a loser, babe,” and the ‘90s hit, “Loser” by Beck.

It’s been a long time coming for some more Tame Impala, considering that the last full album listeners got from the band was in 2020 with “The Slow Rush.” If you’re looking for more funky, jivey music like this, Tame Impala will release its next album, “Deadbeat,” on Oct. 17.

“the beginning of the end” by hemlocke springs (Sept. 4)





You’ve probably heard hemlocke springs before and just not realized it. The alt pop star gained initial popularity with her hit song “girlfriend” on TikTok in 2022, and now she’s cooking up something new with her single, “the beginning of the end.”

hemlocke springs’ most unique musical quality has to be her voice, with her sense of fashion coming in at a close second. Historically, her vocals have been almost childlike and daffy, even zany. But in this particular track, they come across as powerful and grungy, paired with the screaming synthesizers.

“SPIDERS” by Lola Young (Sept. 5)





A lonely trio of guitar notes leads and drawn-out, breathy lyrics build up to a screamy, grungy ballad known as “SPIDERS,” Lola Young’s most recent single. This screamy, digging song is just a taste of the emotional whirlwind to come in her Sept. 19 album, “I’m Only F**king Myself.”

The lyrics detail the difficulties of the singer trying to maintain a relationship while dealing with her own insecurities on the side. “I’m not a woman if I don’t have you / And you’re not a man if you don’t have me,” she sings — a true encapsulation of how being in a relationship can be the bandaid covering up the hurt of the individuals. In an Instagram post announcing the single, Young said, “I gave a part of myself away writing it, but it was a part of me that I needed to let go.”