Abandoned Regal Jewel Theatre to transform into Waco Warriors Fieldhouse

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

The abandoned Regal Jewel Theatre on Woodway Drive is being renovated into a sports complex, giving the building a new purpose. The facility will be called the Waco Warriors Fieldhouse, where Wacoans and sports fanatics can hone their skills.

On Oct. 11 at 6 p.m., the Warriors will share their vision with the community at 7200 Woodway Drive. The event is free and family-friendly, celebrating the history and looking towards the future of the Waco Warriors. The grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility is scheduled for the fall of 2026.

Matt Hurst is the executive director of the Waco Warriors — a non-profit with a mission to empower young athletes through team sports, academic excellence and the pursuit of strong character, according to their website. The organization is heading the expansion and renovation of the rundown theatre.

“The founders of Waco Warriors are on a mission; they’re mission-minded about making an impact in Waco,” Hurst said. “We’re just trying to make a difference through sports in the area with kids, alongside families, schools, churches – not replacing any of that but just being a part of that.”

Baylor alumni and co-founders Michael Hilton and Brent Wilson said they saw a void in the Waco community and decided to do something about it — in the form of a fieldhouse.

“Waco doesn’t really have a facility like this, so I think this is a great opportunity for the kids to have something to be really proud of,” Hurst said. “They can come and be a part of it. … It’s just something that, as Wacoans, we can take pride in having that access to ultimately become better at whatever sport it is those kids are pursuing.”

According to the website, no matter what sport the children are interested in, the new fieldhouse will be a venue for it — from basketball to baseball, softball to volleyball.

Around 6.6% of high school athletes will go on to compete at the college level, according to the NCAA, but the sports complex hopes to expand this number and make it easier for children to get better at their sport, Hurst said.

“It’s just an opportunity [for them] to hopefully excel and hone their craft a little bit through the use of this facility, and it’s really big for our community,” Hurst said.

The motivation to help the community stems from many different places for the founders of the complex. Hurst said his personal values play a huge role in that motivation.

“First of all, as a Christian, we want to make an impact for Christ,” Hurst said. “We want to share our values and our faith with kids, and character building is such a big part of what we do.”

Every part of this facility is ingrained in the Waco community, from partnerships to volunteer opportunities, and a staff full of Baylor alumni and Baylor values, he said.

“We do want to come alongside and help — be partnered with parents, schools, and churches,” Hurst said. “We definitely want college kids to get involved with the programs, volunteering and being a part of it. We have a lot of kids that were Warriors kids that are now Baylor students, too. Our founders went to Baylor, and their kids go to Baylor.”

Hurst said the project has been smooth sailing so far. The team is excited about where it’s headed and can’t wait to get the Waco community involved with their mission.

“It was super exciting to say, ‘Man, we’re really doing something big here,’” Hurst said. “Not really for ourselves, but for the community; it’s not about us, it’s not about our donors, our founders, our board – it’s really, truly about trying to make a difference long term in the community here.”

The fieldhouse is constructed to bring excitement into these players’ lives, and Hurst said he can’t wait to see their reactions when they step into the facility for the first time.

“I can assure you there’s going to be a lot of excitement,” Hurst said. “There’s going to be a lot of bells and whistles with the complex – all practical, but it’s all geared toward what we can do to help them become the best player that they can be. I’m excited to see that, and the kids will be excited to see their work pay off.”