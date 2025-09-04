What to Do in Waco: Sept. 5-11

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Now that it’s the second week into classes and students are settling in, there’s plenty of weekend fun to be had. Explore more of the Waco arts scene by seeing a play or attending a live music show, or immerse yourself in campus culture by attending a cookout. Adventure awaits!

Sunset Paddle Tour | Sept. 5 | 7-9 p.m. | McLennan Community College Boat Ramp, Cameron Drive | $45 tickets | Whether you’re looking for a picturesque date idea or just need a peaceful getaway, take a tour of the Brazos with Sunshine Paddle Adventures. Be sure to bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothes and water shoes. If you don’t have much paddleboarding experience, not to worry — this tour is beginner-friendly!

To Kill a Mockingbird | Sept. 5-11 | 7:30 p.m. Thursday – Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Saturday – Sunday | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $24-28 tickets | If there’s one thing Waco Civic Theatre is great at, it’s capturing classic stories and making a moving production out of them. See Harper Lee’s novel play out in real time, thanks to the marvelous actors at this renowned local theatre. The show runs Thursday to Sunday, this week and next.

Rooftop Yoga | Sept. 6 | 9-10 a.m. | Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits, 508 Austin Ave. | The first Saturday of every month features a peaceful yoga session on the lovely rooftop of Dichotomy Coffee & Spirits. If you’re not exactly a practiced yogi, have no fear. This class is for yoga enthusiasts of all experience levels. With your class, you’ll get 15% off a drink of your choice. Tickets are limited, so register here while you can!

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Sept. 6 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

CASA Cookout & Concert | Sept. 6 | 5 p.m. | Fountain Mall | Join Kappa Alpha Theta for their third annual CASA Cookout — an evening of live music, games, vendors, burgers and more, all for a good cause. Ticket fees will go towards CASA’s philanthropic mission to advocate for local children in foster care. Purchase tickets for the event here.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Sept. 6 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Memorial Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne | Sept. 7 | 8:30 p.m. | The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill, 511 S 8th St. | $14-24 tickets | Celebrate the life and legacy of the Prince of Darkness with a tribute concert, hosted by Brian Brown and Pablo Ramos. Scream along to hits such as “Paranoid,” “Shot in the Dark,” “No More Tears” and of course, “Crazy Train,” in the presence of fellow metalheads.

Waco Roller Derby Skate Fitness Class | Sept. 8 | 6-8 p.m. | Skate Country Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $10 fee | Immerse yourself in this beginner-friendly skating opportunity. With Skate Waco’s roller derby classes, you’ll be gliding around the rink in no time. No need to purchase your own skates, either! Skate Waco has equipment available for loan. Open to ages 14+.

Levitt AMP Waco Music Series | Sept. 10 | 200 E Bridge St. | Get back into your school year groove by exploring Levitt AMP’s Waco concerts, a series of free shows featuring local artists and bands for the community to enjoy. This week, Barjona and the Kent Klaras Band will perform at Bridge Street Plaza.