The Table: Where Baylor students find faith, community, support

By Savannah Ford |Broadcast Reporter

For many college students, the demands of classes and the pressure to fit in can feel overwhelming. But here in Waco, Baylor students are turning to The Table.

The Table started just a little over a year ago with four students around a coffee table. Today, it’s grown into a thriving community where dozens of Baylor students meet weekly for food, worship and connection.

“We wanted a place where people could come, students could come who maybe were far from home or maybe they even lived close but just feel like they could have a home away from their own place,” Community Fellowship Co-Pastor Jason Morris said. “Just to have community, Godly community, to grow together where somebody can be vulnerable or they could be truthful with one another.”

For these pastors who host the ministry in their own home, The Table is more than a weekly event. It’s about giving students a family in the middle of college life.

“College can be so fun, but it can also be so lonely, you know,” Community Fellowship Co-Pastor Bailey Morris said. “They just were struggling to find that, they were feeling isolated. I think that going to a Christian community like this one is appealing to students because it gives them that family that they might be missing back home.”

Students said that kind of support has been life-changing helping them reset and refocus when stress or isolation sets in.

“There’s so many pressures like you said in college life,” Lubbock sophomore Mallerie Collier said. “We need to do our homework and all the stressful things and there’s so many opportunities — so it can get overwhelming. So really coming to The Table is like a reset and you’re just doing what you’re created to do which is fellowshipping.”

For Baylor students, The Table has become more than just a ministry, it’s a family.