WestFest welcomes family, tradition, food over Labor Day weekend

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

For nearly 50 years, WestFest has brought families together over Labor Day weekend with polka music, homemade Czech food, carnival rides and a celebration of tradition that keeps the small town’s heritage alive. This year was no exception, even as the weather switched between rain and shine.

Westfest started as a way to raise funds for various community projects. It is now a staple of the West community, hosting families for decades.

West resident Grace Blanton was crowned Miss WestFest 2025. She described the atmosphere of the small town as welcoming.

“I absolutely love it here,” Blanton said. “I feel so fortunate to be in a small town where everybody just gets to know everybody – every person I wave to starts up a conversation with me, and I feel like that’s just the embodiment of WestFest.”

The competition celebrates “crowns, confidence and Czech pride,” according to its Instagram, and is only available to high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, according to the application.

Another factor of WestFest is the music, with musicians performing from noon to midnight on Saturday and Sunday. William Dodge, a West resident, said he brought his family to hear the traditional sounds.

“I brought my daughters here when they were growing up, and now I can bring my granddaughters,” Dodge said. “It’s just such a great place to live, and I’m so grateful that we can bring our families here year after year.”

The food alone at WestFest draws visitors from across Texas to sample authentic Czech dishes. From sausage on a stick to kolaches to rows of fruit-filled pastries, the booths line the fairgrounds with the smells of homemade recipes passed down through generations. For many families, cooking for WestFest is as much a tradition as attending.

Daniel Laur, a kolache stand attendee, emphasized the impact that a small town like West has on a family.

“My favorite thing about this is definitely the food,” Laur said. “And just the family-like community. My son has health issues, and everybody knows about it; everybody checks up on him. We’re just one big family.”

Beyond the food and music, the festival highlights Czech folk dancing, polka lessons and cultural demonstrations, giving younger generations a chance to connect with their roots while teaching newcomers about the community’s history.

The tradition in West runs deep, and so does the love that the community has for each other. It’s more than just music, food and contests; it’s an opportunity for the town to have a family reunion each year, time and time again.