Community, memories, experiences: Why you should join a club

By Brady Harris | Photographer

When people talk about the “college experience,” they usually think about late-night study sessions, game days or the freedom of living away from home for the first time. But if you ask anyone who looks back fondly on their time at Baylor, chances are they’ll tell you their most meaningful memories came not from the classroom, but from the clubs and organizations they joined.

Arriving at Baylor for your freshman year can be incredibly intimidating, regardless of where you’re coming from. Moving out on your own, having to meet new friends, creating new routines and beginning life on your own is one of the greatest challenges I have faced. Navigating my first few days of this new normal was challenging, and when I heard about a Baylor event called Late Night, I thought it was some gimmick to get students out and mingling.

However, that event was the moment I discovered a club that would shape my Baylor experience.

Joining a club may seem like just another item on a long list of campus opportunities, but it’s so much more than that. It’s not just about filling up your resume or finding something to do on Thursday nights; it’s about shaping your Baylor journey and finding a community to belong to.

I found my current community with the Baylor Driving Club. Throughout my life, I’ve been interested in cars and all things that go fast. When I arrived at Baylor, I figured I could find a few people with similar interests to mine.

As I walked around Late Night, I stumbled upon a group of cars parked outside the central Late Night hub. As I approached, I realized that this was a car-related club, and I saw a group of very friendly-looking people standing close by. As I spoke with some of the members of the club, I began to feel this anxiety lift off my shoulders. I had a sense of home. For the first time since moving out to Waco, I felt a sense of belonging and familiarity.

Looking back at it now, as a senior, that moment was a pivotal part of my Baylor experience. Since then, I have met my best friends, created lifelong memories and cultivated a community.

So as Late Night approaches fast again this fall, I urge anyone, from freshmen to seniors, to go out there and take a lap. You will never know who you might find or meet. The small act of giving a club a chance could create a monumental shift in your Baylor experience and form lifelong bonds with new friends, just as it did for me.