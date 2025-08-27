5 tea-riffic matcha recommendations to try in Waco

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Making matcha is an art — a ritual, some might say. If you’re obsessed like I am, you’ve probably already mastered this art in your own home, with your own choice of matcha powder, milk and syrups just the way you like it.

But life happens. Sometimes, the powder runs out and the next pouch doesn’t arrive on time. Other times, you’re running late and need to grab something on the go. And if you’re a matcha fiend like me, you know the struggle of finding shops that you can trust to make your matcha right.

If you’re new to this green drink obsession, you’ll soon find that there are many wrong ways to make a matcha. Some places make it too watery. Some shops make it too milky. Some make it too sweet — or not sweet enough so that all you can taste is the overwhelmingly grassy flavor matcha haters always seem to harp on.

And then there are the places that commit the worst sin of all: neglecting to sift the matcha before whisking, leaving massive, powdery chunks floating in the very thing that was supposed to refresh you. Talk about a damper on your day.

If you’re looking for a matcha that is rich in flavor, but not too grassy, that is sweet enough to leave a good taste in your mouth, that has just the right balance of matcha and milk, I’ve got you. Here are a few places in town to get matcha that will have you coming back for more.





Thrst Coffee Shop

By far, Thrst serves the best matchas I’ve had in this city. The shop has that hidden gem feel to it, thanks to its dark green walls, plant-heavy interior and Colcord Ave. location, just far enough from campus to feel like an escape. It’s the perfect place to get things checked off your to-do list, with your laptop in front of you and an iced matcha within reach.

Their brown sugar syrup is one I return to every time I order their matcha, but all of their flavors are truly delicious. Thrst also uses authentic, organic matcha powder, which is likely what makes their matcha the best in town.

Thrst Coffee Shop is located at 1500 Colcord Ave. Hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Brû Artisan Coffee Works

If I need a matcha in a matter of minutes, Brû is typically my first stop. The shop is located on the corner of Austin Ave. and 8th St., so not too far from campus. The location is bright and warm, the baristas are friendly and the matcha is refreshing.

The milk and the syrups are what make Brû stand out when it comes to the green drink. The milk is creamy, but not heavy and their house-made syrups are light and airy. I like their honey vanilla syrup when it comes to matcha or espresso. Just make sure to ask for a little extra if you like it on the sweeter side.

With the matcha prices on the rise, affordability is a concern for many matcha purchasers, and Brû makes sure to suit that need. They have some of the most affordable prices for espresso drinks and matcha I’ve seen around town, and the quality of their ingredients is still top-tier.

Brû Artisan Coffee Works is located at 800 Austin Ave. Hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.





Pinewood

If you like your matcha on the grassier side, pick Pinewood as your next matcha pitstop. They have a beautiful dark green matcha that hits the spot — iced or hot. I’d recommend getting it with their brown sugar cinnamon house syrup.

Fair warning: Pinewood doesn’t serve large sizes for their drinks, but don’t let the price for a 12-ounce cup scare you. Matcha is about quality, not quantity.

Additionally, if you have a crippling sweet tooth, this might not be the matcha for you. Their syrups are subtle, but serve just the right amount of sweetness to complement the slightly bitter finish of the matcha element.

Pinewood is located at 2223 Austin Ave. Hours are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Magnolia Press

It might not be convenient to visit Waco’s most touristy spot, the Magnolia Silos, but it’s worth it if you appreciate a good matcha. Plus, the interior of this shop is gorgeously designed, as to be expected of Joanna Gaines.

Back to the real reason to visit: the matcha. Just by tasting, it’s clear the powder is of great quality, but the syrups paired with the matcha are really what make the drink shine. You can’t go wrong with flavors here, although the vanilla or lavender syrups are my personal preferences. Their pricing is quite reasonable as well — definitely one of the cheaper matchas you’ll find in Waco.

Magnolia Press is located at 418 S. 8th St. Hours are 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Azzurro

Azzurro may be known best for its delectable Illy espresso, but its matcha deserves a spotlight of its own. It’s evident they have mastered the balance between milk and matcha. I find that at Azzurro, this drink is best made plain, with either vanilla or simple syrup. And the customer service is outstanding.

This is the kind of place you sit, stay and sip. The atmosphere is calm and inviting. It’s almost like time stops while you’re there. Location-wise, Azzurro is also a bit far from campus, so if you’re trying to get your matcha and get to class, try one of the aforementioned alternatives.

Azzurro is located at 4700 Bosque Blvd. Hours are 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sunday.