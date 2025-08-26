Almost gone in ‘3,2,1’: Tucker Wetmore tickets still on sale

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Tucker Wetmore, an up-and-coming country artist who has toured with the likes of Luke Bryan and Kameron Marlowe, will be making a stop in Waco to perform at Foster Pavilion.

The show is set to start at 7 p.m. Oct. 23. Baylor announced this news on Aug. 11, and pre-sale tickets opened to students on Aug. 13, running until Aug. 14.

“I’m super stoked to be playing Baylor’s Foster Pavilion on Oct. 23,” Wetmore said in a video posted by the Foster Pavilion Instagram account. “Make sure you guys get your tickets; it’s going to be a party. I’ll see you all there.”

Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jason Cook said the student response to the presale has been impressive so far, but that tickets are still available for those who wish to attend. For this particular show, there will be plenty of pit tickets, which is something Wetmore’s team pushed for, Cook said.

“The entire floor is going to be a GA [general admission] pit,” Cook said. “He really feeds off the energy of the people in the pit, so that allowed us to really reconfigure how our ticket scaling looked, and we really worked to get ticket prices down to where it would be affordable for students to pay for an event or for a concert of that nature.”

Currently, the pricing for tickets ranges between $38 and $89. Tickets are now open to the general public, as well.

Cook said he first discovered Wetmore by listening to Sirius XM’s “The Highway,” a radio show that highlights rising country artists. This sparked the idea of bringing Wetmore to the table as a performer for one of the shows.

“There was just something about Tucker,” Cook said. “He had two big hits, “Wind Up Missin’ You” and “Wine Into Whiskey.” And my thing is, if they’ve got two songs that are playing on ‘The Highway’ and hitting their weekly charts, they’ve got some momentum to them; they’ve got some energy behind them.”

At first, Noise New Media seemed hesitant to go with Wetmore. However, once “3,2,1,” released — one of his biggest hits to date — Wetmore began shooting up the charts, and the group was on board, Cook said.

When it came to selecting red dirt country artist Kaitlin Butts as the supporting act for Wetmore, Cook said Wetmore’s team insisted on having her.

“We think it’s going to be a great fit,” Cook said. “It also signals to me that they may have something special planned between them. … We want to make sure we’re supporting younger artists through this.”

Butts’s work with Flatland Cavalry and her recent show in Waco for Brazos Nights also helped her to stand out when it came to deciding who would take the stage with Wetmore, Cook said.

Cook said he predicts that Wetmore is going to align best with the student demographic out of any of the concerts so far.

“I think the energy of his music and his listeners are going to be a really good sweet spot for us,” Cook said. “He just brings a lot of energy to his show that is incredibly entertaining.”