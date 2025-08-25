Baylor to offer hybrid therapy, online leadership master’s degrees

By Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

Baylor will expand its graduate offerings with two new master’s degrees in fall 2026: a Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy through the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences and a Master of Arts in Social, Nonprofit and Public Leadership through the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.

Hybrid Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy

With a growing demand for therapy training programs, Baylor’s hybrid therapy program emphasizes family systems and relationship dynamics.

Dr. Jason Carter, dean of the Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences, said interest in graduate study has been steadily increasing among Child and Family Studies students.

“A large proportion of our Child and Family Studies students end up going on to graduate school,” Carter said. “We started to look around and the faculty came up with the idea of proposing the Master of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy.”

Because the Marriage and Family Therapy program is hybrid, Carter said it opens opportunities for students who might not otherwise attend Baylor due to location, work commitments or financial constraints.

“We are able to meet them halfway,” he said.

The program combines synchronous and asynchronous learning, including video, discussion boards and live conversations. Child and Family Studies Professor and Program Developer Ruthie Davis said the program will include immersive experiences once a semester to connect students with staff.

“Students will get hands-on experience in therapeutic practice,” Davis said. “They’ll participate in role play and situational counseling that builds on their asynchronous work with Baylor staff.”

Online Master of Arts in Social, Nonprofit and Public Leadership

The introduction of an online Master of Arts program in Social, Nonprofit and Public Leadership aims to address local, national and global social issues, including marginalization and poverty.

Dr. Jon Singletary, dean of the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work, said the program differs from typical social work master’s programs because of its emphasis on leadership.

“We want students to understand the role of religious nonprofit organizations and the opportunities to lead in those settings,” Singletary said. “We’ll talk about how faith often motivates us to want to lead and serve our neighbors.”

The program gives students the opportunities to display leadership through coursework.

“We’ll have several nonprofit leaders helping teach classes, and people with experience in shaping public policy and social service will be helping teach the classes and bring hands-on experience,” Singletary said.

In addition, students in the program will travel to Washington, D.C., for an immersion experience focused on policy, social service and nonprofit leadership.

“The goal is for students to recognize they have a passion for helping people,” Singletary said.

Applications are not yet open for either program, but students can request more information about the Master of Science in Family and Marriage Studies here and can find application instructions for the Master of Arts in Social, Nonprofit and Public Leadership here.